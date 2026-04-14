Former Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Subpoenaed in CFMEU Official's Threat Trial

Former Victoria Police chief commissioner Shane Patton has been subpoenaed to provide evidence in the criminal trial of CFMEU official Joel Shackleton, who is accused of threatening to kill the owners of an Indigenous labour hire company. The defence seeks to ascertain Patton's involvement in the investigation and charging of Shackleton, facing hurdles in securing his testimony. The trial involves alleged threats and the role of police involvement.

Former Victoria Police chief commissioner Shane Patton has been served with two subpoenas to testify in the criminal trial of CFMEU official Joel Shackleton . Shackleton faces charges of threatening to kill the owners of an Indigenous labour hire company. Defence barrister Lee Ristivojevic informed Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday that Patton had recently received the subpoenas. The defence aims to determine Patton's involvement, if any, in the investigation and charging of Shackleton. However, Andrew Imrie, acting for Patton, stated that his client does not possess his work diaries and has no relevant documents to provide in response to the subpoenas. Imrie indicated that Patton would be available to make a statement upon his return from an overseas holiday on Thursday. It remains uncertain what evidence the former chief commissioner could offer that would be relevant to Shackleton’s case. Barrister Ashleigh Harrold, representing Victoria Police , announced that the force would also comply with subpoenas issued by Shackleton's defence team.

Ristivojevic previously informed the court that Victoria Police's subpoena support department had refused to contact Patton, who served as the state’s most senior police officer. The defense is encountering obstacles in obtaining Patton's testimony. “We intend to pursue Mr Patton as a witness for the defence. We’re obviously not getting co-operation from the current chief commissioner ,” Ristivojevic stated on January 27. “It’s very unusual, your honour. We’re trying to troubleshoot the stonewalling and lack of assistance from the current chief commissioner to serve a summons on a former chief commissioner.”

The court had previously heard that Shackleton allegedly verbally abused an individual on a taxpayer-funded Big Build project managed by civil contractor CPB in 2022. Shackleton was subsequently charged in September of the same year. Police allege he threatened the owners of an Indigenous labour hire company, an offense carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Shackleton faces four charges relating to the alleged threats made at Berwick on March 16, 2022.

The case highlights the complexities involved in securing testimony from high-profile individuals, especially those who have recently left their positions of power. The defence's efforts to call Patton as a witness suggests they believe his testimony is crucial to their client's case. The reported lack of cooperation from the current chief commissioner, coupled with the former chief commissioner's lack of relevant documentation, presents significant challenges for the defence. The specific nature of Patton's potential involvement in the case remains unclear, but the defence's pursuit of his testimony indicates they believe he possesses information that could impact the outcome of the trial.

The unfolding events underscore the importance of transparency and accountability in the legal process. The accusations against Shackleton, if proven, would represent a serious crime. The court's proceedings are therefore crucial in determining the truth and upholding justice. The investigation and charging process is under scrutiny, and the legal team is working through complexities to ensure that all relevant information comes to light. This criminal trial is unfolding, and the involved parties are putting their efforts into investigating the case and providing relevant evidence. This case is about accusations and alleged threats, so it is necessary to determine the truth and protect human rights





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Shane Patton Joel Shackleton Victoria Police CFMEU Subpoena Criminal Trial

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