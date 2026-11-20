Former NSW Liberal MP Daryl Maguire has been sentenced to three years in prison with a one-year non-parole period for his role in a fraudulent cash-for-visas scheme involving 10 Chinese nationals.

Former Liberal MP Daryl Maguire has been jailed over a lucrative cash-for-visas fraud while he was sitting in the NSW parliament. He was sentenced on Friday morning in the NSW District Court to three years' prison with a one-year non-parole period.

After serving 12 months of his sentence, Maguire will be released from custody on a two-year recognisance bond. He must be of good behaviour for two further years. Maguire was found guilty of conspiring to create bogus applications for 10 Chinese nationals. He purported to employ them at businesses in Wagga Wagga in the NSW Riverina region, the trial heard.

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The former Wagga Wagga MP, who held the seat for almost two decades, denied committing fraud and claimed he merely helped businesses looking for foreign workers. The fraud took place between 2013 and 2015, while he was a sitting member of parliament. Maguire's associate Maggie Wang, also known as Maggie Logan, was earlier sentenced over her role in the plot.

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Maggie Wang And Monica Hao Sentenced

She had previously been sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison, to be served as an intensive correction order, along with 240 hours of community service over two charges relating to her involvement. A migration agent, Monica Hao, was also involved in the scheme. The court heard that Maguire recruited participants to the initiative, which involved Chinese nationals seeking permanent residency.

His role was to identify businesses which could act as purported visa sponsors before introducing them to Wang. Wang would pay business owners between $30,000 and $60,000 in cash, stuffed into envelopes, for their contribution to the scheme. A real estate agent, vineyard, accountant and furniture store were some of the firms the imported workers would be employed by for two years. Many migrants never worked at the firms, the court heard.

Multiple business owners, primarily in Maguire's former electorate of Wagga Wagga, were called to give evidence during the trial. They described how they were approached. After a meeting at Sydney Airport in May 2013, the owner of the Wagga Wagga RSL club decided not to partake in the visa proposal after a potential Chinese applicant could not say exactly where he was from in the country.

Business Owners Lied To Immigration

The business owner was encouraged to lie to immigration officials if they turned up asking where the worker was, the jury was told. Prosecutors told the jury that Maguire feigned ignorance after he was told by one concerned business owner about dodgy cash payments being offered to bring overseas workers to Australia.

"It's a bit odd they're paying me cash; what is going on here? " one business owner asked him in early 2015. The court heard the then-Wagga Wagga MP replied: "I don't want to know about it.

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" The trial, held in June and July, heard that Maguire knew false or misleading information would be provided to the Commonwealth on visa applications. These applications would permit non-citizens to remain in Australia. The court also heard he had long-standing links to China and had visited the nation with some of the business owners who were part of the visa scheme.

Sentencing Arguments Compare Maguire's Role

During a sentencing hearing last month, lawyers for Maguire argued his offending was on the lower end of the range. They said his role in the fraudulent scheme was limited to introducing prospective employers to Logan, who then took over the process. The Crown argued he was part of a detailed, profit-driven and long-running fraudulent "cash for visa" scheme as a member of parliament and prominent member of the regional business community.

Maguire is the ex-partner of former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian. The case has drawn significant attention due to his former role as a senior member of the NSW Liberal Party. He held the seat of Wagga Wagga for almost two decades before resigning in 2018. Maguire has a history of public controversies.

In August last year, he was sentenced to 10 months' jail for giving misleading evidence to the corruption watchdog about a multimillion-dollar Sydney property and the $720,000 in commission he expected to receive. He was swiftly released on bail pending an appeal, which was subsequently successful. In March, his conviction was quashed. Maguire resigned from politics in August 2018 after public airing of that investigation, including covert phone taps played at an ICAC inquiry.

Two years later, he made headlines over revelations he'd been in a secret "close personal relationship" for at least five years with Berejiklian while she was treasurer and then premier. Berejiklian is not accused of any wrongdoing.