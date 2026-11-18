Ewen McKenzie urges calm at the selection table while John Connolly warns Rugby Australia faces major decisions after the Wallabies' fourth straight Test loss, a 15-12 defeat to Scotland.

Former Wallabies coach Ewen McKenzie is calling for calm at the selection table before the World Cup as another ex-mentor, John Connolly, insists the governing body must face the gloomy picture confronting the national side after a horror month on the field.

Connolly, who was a selector when the Wallabies won the 1991 World Cup, said big decisions loom for Rugby Australia even if they beat Wales on Sunday. The Welsh are on a high after defeating the All Blacks 38-28 for the first time in 73 years last weekend.

Also read Wallabies dismiss Wales hangover theory ahead of Cardiff clash

Wallabies coach Les Kiss faces mounting pressure

Meanwhile, Wallabies coach Les Kiss' side lost their fourth straight Test, a 15-12 defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield early on Monday AEDT. The pressure is building on Wallabies coach Les Kiss. The people making the decisions, they do not know what to do, said Connolly, whose 18-month tenure as Wallabies coach ended after Australia's quarter-final exit from the 2007 World Cup. They have got big decisions to make around the head coach, the assistants and the selection panel, he said.

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They have to review their selection policy. That is the first step, and you could argue that we have not done that very well. We have no idea where we are going. We are going around in circles.

After the Wallabies' disappointing World Cup quarter-final exit in 2019 and the disastrous 2023 campaign when they failed to progress from the pool stage, fears are growing that the two-time champions will not make the last four at next year's tournament on home soil. Former Test back Morgan Turinui says Kiss' side do not appear to have a plan B when their game-plan does not work out.

Rugby Australia leadership faces intense scrutiny

Former Wallabies captain Stephen Moore questioned whether the national body was prepared to run a fine-tooth comb through their systems. We do not have the urgency to correct it, Moore said. I think we need to have a good look at our high-performance programs across Australia. Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh and director of high performance Peter Horne face scrutiny over the national side's direction.

But McKenzie called for calm heads 10 months out from the World Cup. We have just got to take a breath, he said. It is about finding out about players during this period of time. McKenzie said he could not make sense of some of the selections and was disappointed by the results but believed there was still time to salvage the campaign.

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Ewen McKenzie defends player selection strategy

We are not in the hunt to win the Nations Championship, so there is still an opportunity to find out a little bit, he said. Tate McDermott was captaining the Wallabies, now he can barely get on the field. But we know he runs and quick taps and does things, so that is something to consider, McKenzie said. I thought Rob Valetini played his best game in a while against Scotland after being dropped.

And we saw Carter Gordon at 12, which was pleasing to see. Kiss, according to sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity, is expected to keep faith with the same back line against Wales that struggled to make inroads against Scotland, but will make significant changes to his pack. Tom Hooper is likely to come into the second row, Carlo Tizzano is also firming for a recall and halfback Kalani Thomas is expected to come onto the bench.

Wales struggle to match All Blacks physicality

McKenzie, one of the game's great innovators, has long called for selectors to experiment with Gordon at 12 and is adamant the 25-year-old can help turn the nation into a threat. Although Wales managed to do what the Wallabies have not been able to do in their past 13 matches by snapping their 73-year losing streak to the All Blacks, McKenzie said he would be surprised if Steve Tandy's side could back up the win.

It comes after they made a record 346 tackles in the seven-point win, which included holding the All Blacks up three times over the try line in the second half. They have got Wales who are coming off a big one, but they made 340-odd tackles against the All Blacks, so you are not going to freshen up overnight making those sorts of tackles, McKenzie said. It is a tough ask for Wales to be sprightly.