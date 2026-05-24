Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026: Dark Storm Clouds Over Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Tensions Flare Between Mercedes Drivers

The Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026 is set to begin with dark storm clouds hovering over the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve and rain starting to fall. Tensions have risen between George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, with Antonelli putting Russell under pressure during the sprint race, resulting in contact between the two drivers.

Dark storm clouds hover over the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve , and rain has started to fall. The race is set to begin with Oscar Piastri starting on the second row, followed by his teammate Lando Norris in third.

Tensions have risen between George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, with Antonelli putting Russell under pressure during the sprint race. The incident resulted in contact between the two drivers, with Antonelli expressing frustration over the radio. The race is set to begin shortly, and we will provide live coverage





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Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve Dark Storm Clouds Tensions George Russell Kimi Antonelli Sprint Race Contact Rain

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