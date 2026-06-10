Formula 1's Last Chance to Agree on 2027 Regulations

Formula 1 is facing opposition to rule changes, with Ferrari and Audi objecting to proposed changes that would boost the combustion engine and detune the electrical motor. The governing body has set this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix as the last chance to get a deal over the line.

Formula 1 wants proposed changes to the 2027 regulations agreed by this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix despite continuing opposition to rule changes. The FIA announced last month that engine marques had agreed in principle to changes that would boost the combustion engine by 50 kilowatts while detuning the electrical motor by the same amount, turning what is currently an almost 50-50 hybrid split to approximately 60-40 in favor of the petrol power .

However, attempts to codify the new rules were met with objections from Ferrari and Audi in particular. The governing body has set this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix as the last chance to get a deal over the line. Ferrari objected to changes because it would require the FIA to permit all manufacturers to undertake engine development, thereby diluting the potency of the development concessions on which the Italian team has pinned its hopes for catching Mercedes.

Audi’s position is that it would ‘prefer to stay with what we have right now’ because it wants to focus on improving its performance rather than on new regulations. The sport is keen not to have to continuously tweak the rules, particularly with attention already turning to the next engine formula. Ferrari brake supplier Brembo has publicly rebuked Charles Leclerc’s claim that his late-race crash in Monaco was down to his ‘f***ing brakes’





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Formula 1 2027 Regulations Engine Marques Hybrid Split Petrol Power Development Concessions Development Concessions On Which The Italian T Audi’S Position Ferrari’S Objection Next Engine Formula Charles Leclerc’S Claim That His Late-Race Cra Brembo’S Press Statement

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