Formula 1's silly season: Out-of-contract drivers, rivalries, and comebacks

The 2027 Formula 1 driver market is wide open, with most drivers out of contract at the end of the season. Some of the sport's biggest names, such as Lewis Hamilton, are also out of contract. Christian Horner, the former Red Bull team principal, is considering a comeback with BYD. Williams, on the other hand, is working to improve its performance by poaching senior staff from McLaren, Mercedes, and Alpine.

In Formula 1 , the silly season has begun, with virtually every driver set to be out of contract at the end of the season. Some of the sport's biggest names, like Lewis Hamilton , are also out of contract.

While Hamilton denies contemplating retirement, he has had a tough season at Ferrari and is focusing on the next five years. Christian Horner, the former Red Bull team principal, is considering a comeback with BYD as the Chinese auto giant seeks to become the sport's 12th team. Williams has also been busy poaching staff from rivals to improve its performance





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Formula 1 Silly Season Driver Market Contracts Lewis Hamilton Christian Horner BYD Renault Alpine Williams Mclaren Mercedes Poaching Staff

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