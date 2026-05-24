Formula One Scandal: Nelson Piquet Jr Deliberately Crashes Car to Trigger Safety Camera

Nelson Piquet Jr comes under fire for deliberately crashing his Formula One car in order to activate a safety camera, leaving his team to gather data on the car's damage and potential safety risks. The incident occurred during the Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying session

Former Formula One driver Nelson Piquet Jr comes under scrutiny after footage of him deliberately crashing his car to trigger a safety camera , during the Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying session on May 6, 2023.

The incident occurred as Piquet Jr deliberately crashed his car into a wall in order to activate a safety camera, allowing his team to gather data on the car's damage and potential safety risks. The footage was released by the Formula One governing body, the FIA, and sparked widespread criticism of Piquet Jr's actions





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Formula One Nelson Piquet Jr Brazil Grand Prix Safety Camera Car Crash Brazilian Grand Prix

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