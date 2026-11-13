Fossil Fuel Delegations Dominate Cop31 Antalya Climate Summit

A study reveals over 100 fossil fuel-linked entities attend Cop31 in Antalya, outnumbering vulnerable nations and sparking demands for strict transparency disclosures from climate advocates.

More than 100 corporations and industry groups with direct ties to fossil fuel interests have sent delegations to the United Nations climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, marking what is believed to be the largest-ever presence of such entities in the three-decade history of these annual gatherings. This influx of representatives arrives alongside approximately 92,000 total delegates registered for talks aimed at transitioning the global economy away from the coal, oil, and gas fuels that are driving dangerous planetary warming.

Scale of Fossil Fuel Presence at Cop31

According to a comprehensive review, a total of 103 groups with a documented history of obstructing climate action or furthering fossil fuel interests are currently present at the Cop31 conference. The composition of these delegations is heavily skewed toward energy producers, including 60 fossil fuel industry bodies, 16 financial companies that fund fossil fuels, six industrial agriculture and food products groups, three major technology firms, and 20 cross-sector organizations.

Also read UN demands fossil fuel action at COP31 | Morning News Bulletin 12 November 2026

The size of these corporate contingents often dwarfs the national delegations sent by countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. For instance, the International Emissions Trading Association has dispatched 29 people to the summit, while the oil giant Exxon maintains a delegation of 13 representatives, TotalEnergies has five attendees, and the major financier BlackRock also sends five individuals. Financial institutions like BNP Paribas, HSBC, and Amazon also field large teams, raising concerns about the disproportionate influence of corporate interests in the negotiations.

Stakeholder Opposition and Transparency Demands

Environmental advocates and representatives from affected nations have voiced strong opposition to this dynamic, arguing that polluters are being given undue space in global policy discussions. Prakash Dalal from Friends of the Earth Nepal highlighted the severe consequences of this imbalance, stating that big polluters have caused loss of livelihood, emotional damage, trauma, and survival challenges for vulnerable populations. He emphasized that the current system tolerates a disproportionate presence for corporate delegations compared to civil society and the national delegations of affected countries.

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US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a prominent climate advocate attending the summit, called for rigorous disclosure requirements to identify the true sources of influence. He argued that ticket entry should require a form detailing exactly who funded attendees in the climate space, the amounts involved, and the timing. Whitehouse stressed the need to distinguish between legitimate participants and those he described as infiltrators who attempt to hide their bad behavior and industry ties behind the facade of responsible climate engagement.

Sheldon Whitehouse further argued that transparency is critical to identifying those who may be undermining the process. He stated that participants must come clean about their industry connections and cannot hide their backing of fossil fuels while acting as responsible stakeholders. This call for openness aligns with previous years' efforts by the Kick Big Polluters Out group, which has increasingly focused on highlighting specific companies and associations that have slowed or blocked meaningful climate action rather than just counting overall delegate numbers.

Financial Implications and Corporate Roles

The financial backing provided by these corporate delegates remains a central point of contention among climate campaigners. Thirty banks with delegations at the Cop31 summit account for more than $2.2tn (£1.6tn) in fossil fuel financing over the past five years. Among the largest financial institutions present are JPMorganChase, Citigroup, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Bank of America, and Barclays, all of which provide billions of dollars in funding for coal, oil, and gas projects annually.

Kathy Mulvey, a campaigner at the Union of Concerning Scientists, described the outsize presence of Big Oil, other polluters, and their enablers as the rule rather than the exception at international climate negotiations. She noted that this dynamic is particularly egregious in a year marked by record-breaking heat and devastating floods, suggesting that the influence of these corrupt influencers is exacerbating the very crises the summit aims to address.

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Logistical Disparities and Opaque Affiliations

The designations of participants at the Cop31 summit remain somewhat opaque, complicating efforts to fully understand the lines of influence. Nearly one in five participants at the Antalya talks chose not to disclose their relationship to the delegation they were attending with, according to Transparency International. Notably, BlackRock is listed within France's delegation this year, while Darren Woods, the chief executive of Exxon, is affiliated with the US Chambers of Commerce, further blurring the lines between corporate and national interests.

Contrasts in travel methods also highlight the disparities among attendees. While many delegates from developing countries took budget flights and crowded onto public transport, there have been 94 private jet flights to Antalya since Saturday, which is 23 times more than the average. Oxfam reported that many of these flights carried some of the world's wealthiest individuals, including 18 registered attenders considered billionaires by Forbes.

This group of billionaires has a combined wealth of nearly $200bn and includes a mix of climate advocates and industry leaders. Notable figures include business leaders who advocate for climate action such as Michael Bloomberg and Andrew Forrest, as well as Turkish mining magnate Ahmet Çalık and Indian fossil fuel executive Pranav Adani. The presence of these high-net-worth individuals with significant fossil fuel interests underscores the complex and often contradictory nature of the participants at this critical global event.