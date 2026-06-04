Four Australians on the grid for Hungarian Grand Prix, Jacob Roulstone returns in Moto2

Jacob Roulstone, a 21‑year‑old from Wollongong, makes his Moto2 comeback with Honda Team Asia at the Hungarian Grand Prix after strong domestic performances and a brief stint in the European Moto2 championship. He joins fellow Australians Senna Agius, Joel Kelso and Jack Miller, marking a notable Australian presence across all three world championship classes.

Australia will be represented by four riders on the grid at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, spanning all three categories of the world championship.

The most notable return is that of Jacob Roulstone, a 21‑year‑old from Wollongong, who will line up for Honda Team Asia in the Moto2 class. Roulstone's path back to the premier series has been anything but ordinary. After two campaigns in Moto3 - a 15th place overall finish on a GasGas machine in 2024 and a 16th place on a KTM bike the following season - he lost his full‑time ride and turned his attention to the domestic scene.

He contested the first three rounds of the 2026 Australian Superbike Championship, which supported the World Superbike event at Phillip Island. There he posted a string of podiums - second, first and fourth across three races - and secured second place in the overall standings at that venue, catching the eye of the Honda WSBK squad. The strong showings earned him an invitation back to Europe where he entered the European Moto2 championship.

In the opening round at Barcelona in late May he delivered consistent performances, finishing seventh in both races. Those results paved the way for a short‑term agreement with Honda Team Asia, giving him a four‑race stint in Moto2 as a substitute for the injured Indonesian rider Mario Aji, who is sidelined after undergoing surgery for a cervical fracture and missed the Catalonia and Italy rounds. Beyond the track, Roulstone has benefited from the backing of Australian motorcycling legend Mick Doohan.

In March the former five‑time 500cc world champion hosted a charity fundraiser in Sydney, speaking publicly about his support for the young rider. Doohan praised Roulstone's talent, noting that early assistance in Europe had helped the Australian accelerate his progress and that his success would inspire the next generation of riders from the region.

The weekend's grid will also feature fellow Australian Senna Agius in Moto2, while Joel Kelso will take to the Moto3 field at Balaton Park after a season‑best ninth‑place finish at Mugello. In the premier class, Jack Miller will represent the host nation in MotoGP, arriving in Hungary after a run of three point‑scoring finishes and a 15th place result as the top‑placed Yamaha rider in Italy.

The collective presence of these four Aussies underscores the country's growing influence across the world championship ladder and highlights the resilience of a rider who has navigated setbacks, domestic success, and international opportunities to earn his place on the Hungarian circuit





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