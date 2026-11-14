Surrey Hills Edwardian home sells for $2.26 million, $200,000 above reserve

An Edwardian home at 14 Norris Street in Surrey Hills sold for $2.26 million, $200,000 above its $2.06 million reserve, while a brand-new Balaclava home at 50 Rosamond Street passed in on a vendor bid of $2 million.

An Edwardian home at 14 Norris Street in Surrey Hills, in Melbourne's leafy east, sold for $2.26 million at auction, which was $200,000 above its reserve price of $2.06 million.

A couple fought off three other bidders to secure the city residence. The property was one of 676 scheduled to go to auction in Melbourne this week. It features coloured leadlight glass, an arched hallway and high ceilings, and it is close to schools and other amenities. Marshall White Boroondara lead agent Julian Papas said auction proceedings began with a vendor's bid of $1.9 million.

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Bidding battle for Norris Street home

That was soon countered by a genuine bid of $1.92 million. From there, the first and second bidders, both owner-occupiers, battled in increments of $20,000 before the bidding broke down into $10,000s. At the $2 million mark, a third bidder entered the auction. After the third bidder joined, bids went up in increments of $5,000 until a final bidder won with an offer of $2.26 million.

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Papas said the buyer was a family with adult children who have a residence on the Bellarine Peninsula and will split their time between Melbourne and the Bellarine. Papas said the vendor also has a house on the Bellarine Peninsula but decided to scale down in Melbourne. The vendor refinished the floors, added new carpets and repainted the home to make it more live-ready, which helped attract a much larger pool of buyers.

In Balaclava, in the inner south-east, a brand-new home at 50 Rosamond Street passed in at auction on a vendor's bid of $2 million. The home features two master suites with en suite and walk-in robes, and it was listed with a reserve of $2.2 million. Melbourne Sotheby's International Realty Stonnington lead agent Will Hocking said the auction attracted a few parties, including a local investor and Queenslanders looking to relocate to Melbourne.

New Rosamond Street property passes in

Some parties had registered and some turned up on the day. While the house passed in on a vendor's bid of $2 million, Hocking said he would now speak to the interested parties before looking to re-auction the house before the end of the year. The property is an investment and was a project of a local man.

Hocking said the biggest issue in the $2 million-plus market was low stock, due to rising interest rates and the upcoming state election in Victoria. He said stock levels are down dramatically. Hocking also said transaction volumes above $2 million are down 50 per cent compared to last year. According to him, there are buyers out there and stuff is still selling, but stock is the issue.

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