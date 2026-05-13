Four Boost Juice Stores on Queensland's Gold Coast Close Down After Company Liquidation

The affected four Boost Juice stores in popular tourist hotspots have shut down following the company going into liquidation. Customers were left stunned, particularly given the stores’ popularity in some of the Gold Coast’s busiest retail precincts.

Four long-running Boost Juice stores in popular tourist hotspots have shut their doors after the company operating the franchise went into liquidation. Abadell Pty Ltd , which operated Boost Juice stores at Robina, Australia Fair, Paradise Centre and Surfers Paradise on Queensland’s Gold Coast, was wound up in the Federal Court on May 1 following legal action linked to unpaid tax debts.

Liquidator Helen Newman from BDO Advisory has been appointed to the company. The four stores are now listed as ‘temporarily closed’ online. Some had served customers for more than 20 years. Records show Abadell Pty Ltd, owned by Karen and Steven Ackland, opened the Paradise Centre Boost Juice store in 2003, followed by Surfers Paradise in 2004, Australia Fair in 2006 and Robina in 2009





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Boost Juice Liquidation Closure Tourism Abadell Pty Ltd Kennewton Pacific Group Karen Ackland Steven Ackland Clear Island Rd Home

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