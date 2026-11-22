Independent analysis by the Centre for Public Integrity shows Anthony Albanese employed more advisers at higher salaries than his three predecessors, with a potential taxpayer bill exceeding $12 million a year while crossbench staffing was cut.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has employed more advisers at higher salaries than Scott Morrison, Malcolm Turnbull and Tony Abbott, according to independent analysis of more than a decade of staffing data.

Albanese Staffing Bill Tops $12 Million

The taxpayer-funded bill for his staff could exceed $12 million per year. The analysis was produced by the Centre for Public Integrity and covers staffing under the past four prime ministers. It shows Albanese hired 70 per cent more advisers on top salaries than Abbott and increased the size of his office by as much as 23 per cent. The same period saw sharp cuts to the number of advisers allocated to the growing crossbench.

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The figures cover a period when the number of independent and minor party MPs rose from 23 after the 2013 election to 34 now. Centre for Public Integrity board member Geoffrey Watson SC said staffing decisions should not rest with the prime minister. He said the power to make those determinations must be moved to an independent body such as the remuneration tribunal. Watson said the integrity risks inherent to this discretion are significant.

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He said current arrangements are not sufficiently transparent or based on objective criteria, leaving staffing decisions vulnerable to improper political considerations. Taxpayer-funded staff are the engine behind politicians, handling constituent emails, shaping policy and alerting law enforcement to security threats. Each federal politician is entitled to five electorate officers paid up to $102,681 per year. Albanese raised the number of electorate officers from four to five in 2023, a move he has argued challenges the opposition.

Sussan Ley has been urged to back freedom of information changes in exchange for additional staff. David Farley rejected an unsolicited offer of an additional staff member. Payman has claimed Albanese offered her additional staff. Additional staff, also known as advisers or personal staff, can be employed only with the prime minister's consent.

Prime Ministerial Adviser Salaries Reach $317,152

They earn salaries as high as $317,152, attracting candidates with expertise in policy, strategy and media. The prime minister can also authorise extra salary increases to attract top talent. These four charts show how Albanese and his predecessors used this power. The prime minister's office employs more advisers than any other political office in federal parliament.

Under Albanese, prime ministerial staffing hit a 13-year high when he employed 65 advisers in the months before the last election. After the election, his staff shrank to 59, still above the average under the 2013 to 2022 Coalition government. Turnbull employed the most advisers of any Liberal leader, peaking at 54, while Morrison at one point employed 51.8 full-time equivalent roles.

When Albanese assumed power after the 2022 election, full-time equivalent advisers jumped from 50.8 under Morrison in his final days to 56. Individual salary packages are not publicly available. The maximum possible bill for Albanese's 59 staff totals $12,155,410 before entitlements. Advisers are paid across salary bands set out in their enterprise agreement.

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More Top-Band Salaries Under Albanese

Every prime minister since Abbott has increased the proportion of advisers paid at the highest rates. Under Abbott, the proportion of staff on top-band salaries, equivalent to between $156,510 and $317,152 in 2026, peaked at 45 per cent. Under Albanese it has risen as high as 77 per cent. Turnbull, Morrison and Albanese all increased the share of highly paid advisers after winning their first elections.

Only Albanese has maintained steady upward growth. Currently, half of the advisers working for Labor and the Coalition are paid at the top salaries. Just one in nine crossbench advisers gets top-tier wages. After the 2022 election, when the crossbench grew to a record 34 MPs, Albanese immediately cut the number of advisers they could hire from four to one.

Crossbench Staffing Cuts Spark Uproar

That sparked an uproar as independent MPs said they needed expert advisers to handle the national agenda's many demands. The prime minister has since granted more staff to some independents, but the ratio of advisers to crossbench MPs has not returned to the levels they had under Turnbull and Morrison. Several staffing disparities remain among the crossbench. Senator Fatima Payman, who defected from Labor last term, is the only independent with no additional staff.

Bradfield MP Nicolette Boele is the only teal independent with just one additional staffer, while her colleagues have two each. The Greens have more staff per MP than One Nation. If One Nation had the same proportional staffing as the Greens, its allocation of four advisers would more than double to nine. Between February and March of 2025, weeks before the election, Labor ministers hired an additional 17 advisers, five of whom were in Albanese's office.

A government spokesperson said that when advisers were assigned, this is done so with careful consideration. The spokesperson said it has been a longstanding practice that personal staffing allocations are made by the prime minister of the day, no matter what party that person is from. Abbott, Turnbull and Morrison were approached for comment.