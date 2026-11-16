Australia celebrates fourth straight Rugby League World Cup with team-song singalong

The Kangaroos celebrated their fourth consecutive World Cup win beneath Suncorp Stadium, where coach Kevin Walters led a rendition of Give Me a Home Among the Gumtrees. Reece Walsh collected the Harry Sunderland Medal and the players' player award.

After winning their fourth straight World Cup, Australia's Kangaroos celebrated beneath Suncorp Stadium on Sunday night with a spirited singalong of Give Me a Home Among the Gumtrees.

Australia Celebrates World Cup Victory

Coach Kevin Walters chose the song after the team repeatedly struggled to sing its usual team song during the tournament. The celebration could not begin until the players were seated in a circle on plastic chairs. Cameron Munster arrived late after being randomly selected for a drug test by ASADA officials, while Reece Walsh wore ski goggles.

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Manly brothers Ben and Jake Trbojevic stood at the back of the room to celebrate their brother Tom, who scored against New Zealand to take his tournament tally to nine tries. The scene was one of unity and happiness after Australia's victory on a balmy Brisbane night. In a week when Australian cricketers were trading public barbs over events during a Test in Cape Town eight years earlier, the rugby league team looked united.

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New Zealand and its pack, Tonga and Samoa had all been discussed as potential challengers, but Australia delivered when it mattered. Walters, who was due to travel to England the following weekend to begin his job as head coach of St Helens, wanted the players, their families and friends to savour the occasion. Introducing himself with a smile, he called himself Kev Walters, World Cup-winning Kangaroos coach, and raised his arms.

Walters Explains Team Song Choice

He told the group that they had tried to sing their team song throughout the tournament but could not get it right after five wins, so they would sing this one instead. The players clapped and mumbled words including gumtrees, verandahs and old rocking chairs as the room joined in. Harry Grant was called on to hand out awards.

Backrower Liam Martin was recognised for scoring two tries against New Zealand, and Jack Bostock, the official man of the match, was also called up. Physio Pete Green received recognition for helping Penrith teammate Isaah Yeo achieve his World Cup goal despite a ruptured pectoral muscle. Green was teased after failing to skull his first beer; he gave up on his second and poured it over his head instead.

Grant joked that Walsh had already posted six Instagram stories that night and that the group might have to confiscate his phone. Grant also named David Fifita best on ground as Emu, the label for players not selected that week. Grant paid tribute to James Tedesco, who received one last cameo late in the match against New Zealand.

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Awards Presentation and Retirements

The Sydney Roosters premiership-winning captain, who led Australia to World Cup glory in 2022, announced after the game that he would retire from international football. Australian legend and selector Darren Lockyer presented Walsh with the Harry Sunderland Medal, awarded to the Kangaroos' best player. Walsh said he had endured a tough year with ups and downs and had worked hard to return. Walsh thanked Walters and the coaching staff for giving him the opportunity.

He said the award and being in the room with his teammates were special, recalling that he watched the previous World Cup as a fan. He added that he could not have done it without the team and loved the friendships made on this tour and the previous year's Ashes tour. The final award was the players' player, decided through a 3-2-1 voting process involving all the players. Bostock, Jacob Preston and Walsh were the contenders.

Walsh Wins Players Player Award

Munster won the award the previous year, and Walsh received it late on Sunday. Cold bottles of VB and warm bottles of Great Northern followed the presentations. The Kangaroos had been favourites to win the Cup, and their fourth consecutive title left the question of when their run might end. New Zealand captain James Fisher-Harris said Australia's depth was a major strength, noting that Australian juniors had been number one for a long time.

He called the defeat a missed opportunity, said New Zealand had the team to win, and concluded that such outcomes were part of football.