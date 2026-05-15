Four Italian divers trapped in Maldives sea cave fail to surface, five died, investigation into deaths begun

The bodies of four Italian divers are trapped deep inside an underwater cave in the Maldives after failing to surface. The cause of their deaths is still under investigation. The search operation has been suspended due to rough seas and bad weather.

A high-risk operation to recover the bodies of four Italian divers from deep inside an underwater cave in the Maldives has been suspended after rough seas repeatedly hampered efforts.

Speaking a day after the body of a fifth member of the dive group was recovered, Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said despite the poor weather conditions everything possible would be done to bring the victims home. Unfortunately, the searches are suspended due to bad weather, but we will do everything possible to recover the bodies of our compatriots.

The five divers became trapped in a sea cave at a depth of about 50 metres off the island of Alimathaa in the Vaavu Atoll on Thursday. The cause of the deaths remains under investigation. There has been speculation that a mix-up in the gas blend in the victims’ dive tanks may be behind the accident. A dive tank for recreational diving carries a blend of 21 per cent oxygen and 79 per cent nitrogen.

Recreational diving is normally restricted to a depth of 40 metres. The recreational diving limit in the Maldives is 30 metres. The victims were identified as Monica Montefalcone, an associate ecology professor at the University of Genoa, her daughter Giorgia Sommacal, marine biologist Federico Gualtieri, researcher Muriel Oddenino, and diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti. Montefalcone’s husband, Carlo Sommacal, said he believed something unexpected must have occurred and ruled out recklessness on her part.

French underwater explorer Victor Vescovo, who accompanied the expedition, said the five divers were experienced and under the supervision of experienced instructors. Montefalcone’s husband said his wife was a disciplined diver who carefully weighed risks before each descent. About 20 other Italians who were on the same expedition aboard a vessel named the ‘Duke of York’ were safe.

The Italian Foreign Ministry said the cave entered by the five divers was divided into three large chambers and recovery teams explored two of the three chambers. At a depth of about 50 metres, recovery was limited due to considerations over oxygen and decompression. The cave diving was highly technical and dangerous, with risks increasing sharply in overhead environments and at depth.

Eight divers participated in the search, exploring the depths and drawing up a map to continue the mission on Saturday. The Maldivian government identified the victims and one dive instructor, Gianluca Benedetti, was among them. Given the risks, an environmental organisation, Greenpeace, sent condolences to Montefalcone, due to her work studying and protecting the marine environment





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Maldives Sea Cave Diving Accident Gas Blend Diver Fatalities Investigation Suspension Weather Conditions

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