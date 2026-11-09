Trump weighs four options to end unpopular Iran war after midterm losses

President Donald Trump is considering whether to resume major combat operations against Iran or pursue negotiations, as Vice President JD Vance and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth publicly split over the war.

President Donald Trump is weighing whether to launch a renewed attack on Iran in the coming days, as his administration struggles to define how the deeply unpopular conflict ends.

The public split last week between Vice President JD Vance and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth over whether the war is a worthwhile expenditure of US resources and power has now permeated an urgent question: How does the Trump administration get out? The conflict started more than eight months ago. Vance was unsparing after the Republicans broad defeat in the midterm elections, saying: The reason we lost is the war.

Also read Trump says he is 'highly unlikely' to order Iran strikes if talks progress

He added: If you would like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next six years was worth it, then do so. Hegseth responded with a defiant, self-promoting video that seemed to be an argument for full-speed ahead. With the US military again massing a major force near Iran, Hegseth argued to fight, fight, fight.

Trump has cited a jumble of objectives since the war began, including collapsing the Iranian government, dismantling the remnants of its nuclear program, restricting the country missile arsenal and ending Iranian help to proxies in the region. He is now struggling to articulate how much more the United States should expend in the conflict, which has driven up petrol prices. The Iran thing, we had to do, he said, and we continue to do it.

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Last Wednesday, the president said it was largely true that Republicans lost badly in the midterms because of the war. Like presidents Harry S. Truman and Dwight D. Eisenhower in Korea, Lyndon B. Johnson and Richard Nixon in Vietnam, and the four presidents who tried to extract themselves from Iraq and Afghanistan, Trump is discovering that every escalation plan and every negotiating strategy is rife with trade-offs.

Trump Faces Lame Duck Dilemma

Tempting as it may be to declare victory and leave, history will assess whether he stopped the Iranian nuclear program or ended up bolstering Iran determination to obtain a weapon, and whether he eviscerated the hardline leadership or cemented it in place. The choices are made all the more vexing for Trump by his new, lame-duck status. The Iranians will be calculating that he has been weakened.

Before the election, Congress had authorised no supplemental funds for a war the Pentagon conservatively estimates has already cost US47 billion, or 68 billion Australian dollars, not counting the hundreds of billions of dollars in higher gas and oil prices. They may be calculating that time is on their side.

William F. Wechsler, senior director of the Atlantic Council Middle East programs and a former top Pentagon counterterrorism policy official, said: The concern is that Trump will conclude that he is facing his worst nightmare for the next two years: going down in history as a loser. The only way out of it, he may therefore conclude, is to win the war.

Military Options Presented To President

That could lead to a decision to restart major combat operations, if not immediately, then in the months to come. Hegseth and General Dan Caine, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, have presented the president with a menu of military options that Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, developed in recent months.

It is unclear which way Trump will go: he has approved resuming a major campaign against Iran several times recently only to pull back from the operations. On Sunday, Trump told CNN it was highly unlikely the US would have to renew strikes if negotiations were successful. They are withering away financially, he added. We have hit them militarily.

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We could finish them off. At the core of the problem, according to people engaged in the debate, is a fundamental issue: Trump and his aides still cannot agree on what they are trying to accomplish. The most ambitious option that the US and Israeli militaries have developed calls for a short but intensive operation of several days.

Its targets would probably include Iran energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities and missile and drone arsenals, according to several US officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity. But they stressed that they had no expectations that a few days of battle would collapse the government. For that, US officials are relying on continued economic pressure.

Carrier Strike Forces Mobilized

Any option that involves major combat operations would include strikes from attack planes aboard two aircraft carriers now in the region, with a third carrier expected in about two weeks. Fighter jets at land bases in the Middle East, as well as US-based long-range B-1 and B-2 bombers, would also take part. In total, scores of fighters, bombers and other support planes would join the fight.

More than 50,000 troops in the region, Europe and the US are assigned to the overall Iran mission, as are more than a dozen warships. In recent weeks, the US and Israeli militaries have stepped up exercises, flying planes over Iraq to practise strike manoeuvres. The Pentagon and State Department have withdrawn personnel from bases and facilities in the region as a precautionary measure. The US also recently delivered an additional Patriot anti-missile battery to Israel, military officials said.

MOAB Bombing Considered For Nuclear Site

A key target under discussion is Pickaxe Mountain, the American name for a deeply buried nuclear site that Iranians call Kuh-e Kolang. Trump has said he is considering using a 22,000-pound MOAB bomb, the largest non-nuclear weapon in the US arsenal, against the site. But weapons specialists say the MOAB explodes above ground, producing a wide blast, and would probably not destroy an underground site such as Pickaxe, which is composed of granite.

It is also far from clear that the effort is worth it: while Iran has reportedly stored many of the advanced centrifuges that could purify uranium, the nuclear material to manufacture a bomb is still untouched, under the rubble of a June 2025 attack. A days-long campaign would inflict more damage on Iran already degraded missile and drone arsenal. Perhaps it would result in concessions in limiting the country nuclear program and fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

But it has not worked before. Iran would strike back at the Gulf states, almost certainly driving up energy prices and inflation around the world. It has said that this time it would also target more data centres and underwater internet and communications cables. Defending the Gulf states would add to the strain on the Pentagon.