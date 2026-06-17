Four teenagers arrested over Sydney shootings, frozen yogurt store engulfed in flames

Police in Australia have arrested four teenagers in connection with a series of shootings that took place in Sydney and the surrounding area over two months ago. The incidents occurred on April 9 and April 12, with no one injured. A frozen yogurt store in Underwood, Logan, was also engulfed in flames after a suspected arsonist broke into the store and poured accelerant on the floor.

Police in Australia have arrested four teenagers in connection with a series of shootings that took place in Sydney and the surrounding area over two months ago.

The incidents occurred on April 9 and April 12, with no one injured. The police investigation led to the arrest of four teenagers, aged 16, 17, 18, and 19, who were charged with various crimes related to the shootings. In a separate incident, a frozen yogurt store in Underwood, Logan, was engulfed in flames after a suspected arsonist broke into the store and poured accelerant on the floor.

The owner of the store released CCTV footage of the incident, which shows the perpetrator slipping on the liquid while running out of the store before setting it alight. The police are continuing to investigate the incident and have called on anyone with relevant information to contact them or Crime Stoppers. The store had just opened weeks earlier on May 22 and was almost completely destroyed in the blaze.

The police are still searching for the owner of a red Mitsubishi Pajero with a P-plate displayed on the back, who is believed to be involved in the shootings





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Sydney Shootings Arrests Frozen Yogurt Store Arson Police Investigation

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