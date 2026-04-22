Four Teenagers Charged Following Brutal Abduction and Assault in Brisbane

Four young men face serious charges, including torture and armed robbery, after an alleged abduction and assault of a 17-year-old in Brisbane's northern suburbs. Police are seeking public assistance to complete their investigation.

A harrowing incident has unfolded in the northern suburbs of Brisbane, leaving a local community in shock as four young men face serious criminal charges following a violent ordeal. The incident began in the quiet residential streets of Petrie during the early hours of Friday morning, specifically around 2:30 am.

According to official reports from the Queensland Police Service, a 17-year-old victim was approached outside a property on Young Street by an individual requesting the use of a phone to book a rideshare service. This seemingly routine interaction quickly escalated into a nightmare when a red Kia Rio hatchback pulled up to the scene. The occupants of the vehicle allegedly forced the victim into the car against his will, marking the beginning of a terrifying abduction that would span across multiple locations in the Moreton Bay region. As the vehicle moved toward the suburb of Lawnton, the victim was subjected to a sustained and brutal assault. Police allege that throughout the journey, the teenager was repeatedly punched, kicked, and struck with a taser. Upon arriving at Lawnton Pocket Road, the attackers allegedly dragged the boy from the vehicle and continued their violent assault on the roadside. The attackers then stripped the victim of his personal belongings before fleeing the scene, leaving the young man abandoned and vulnerable in the dark. Fortunately, a compassionate member of the public happened upon the scene and provided the victim with transportation back to the safety of his home. While the victim miraculously sustained only minor physical injuries that did not necessitate hospital intervention, the psychological impact of such a traumatic event is expected to be profound. Law enforcement authorities have acted swiftly in the aftermath of the attack, launching a multi-agency investigation that has already resulted in the arrest and charging of four individuals. Two 17-year-old boys from the suburb of Banyo have been charged with multiple offenses, including torture, deprivation of liberty, and armed robbery, with one of them also facing an additional charge for the possession of dangerous drugs. These two individuals appeared before the Brisbane Children’s Court on Saturday. Shortly thereafter, an 18-year-old from Banyo was brought before the Brisbane Magistrates Court to face similar charges of torture and robbery. A fourth suspect, a 17-year-old from Deagon, has also been processed and is scheduled to appear before the Pine Rivers Children’s Court next week. Despite these significant arrests, the investigation remains active and ongoing. Police are now issuing a fresh public appeal to identify and speak with the Good Samaritan who assisted the victim on the night of the attack. Detectives emphasize that this individual could provide crucial testimony to bolster the prosecution of the accused. Furthermore, investigators are calling on the wider community to come forward with any relevant information, specifically requesting dashcam footage captured in the vicinity of Anzac Avenue in Petrie and Gympie Road in Strathpine between the hours of 2 am and 3 am on the morning of the incident. Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the red Kia Rio or any suspicious activity during that time frame to contact Crime Stoppers immediately to assist in ensuring that justice is served for the victim





7NewsSydney / 🏆 16. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brisbane Crime Abduction Queensland Police Assault Court Proceedings

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boy, 3, told family of ‘bad man’ at Brisbane childcare centre, trial hearsThe identity of a Brisbane childcare worker accused of sexually abusing children can be revealed.

Read more »

Two teenagers arrested over arson attack on synagogue in north-west LondonBoy, 17, and man, 19, detained as Met says it is investigating claims a series of antisemitic attacks are linked to Iran

Read more »

Man dies following forklift accident at Brisbane worksite7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Brisbane Lions Rally Around Noah Answerth Following Recurring Concussion SetbackBrisbane Lions captain Harris Andrews has expressed deep concern for teammate Noah Answerth after the defender suffered his second concussion in less than a month, sparking broader discussions about player welfare within the AFL.

Read more »

Major Brisbane footbridge to close for expansive Greek dinnerThe Paniyiri Greek Festival is in its 50th year, and to celebrate, a 450-metre CBD bridge will be transformed into a long-table dining experience.

Read more »

Four teenagers arrested after alleged wild brawl in Port Melbourne7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »