Four-year-old Cleo Rose Catterall found unresponsive in Lowood, Queensland, sparking domestic violence murder investigation

The tragic death of Cleo Rose Catterall, a four-year-old girl, has sparked a domestic violence murder investigation in Lowood, Queensland. Jessie Renee Phillips, the girl's mother, has been charged with the crime. The incident is deeply troubling for the community and the frontline police and emergency services.

Four-year-old Cleo Rose Catterall was found unresponsive at the McInnes Street property in Lowood , about 60 kilometres west of Brisbane, just after 11pm on Monday.

Jessie Renee Phillips, the girl's 31-year-old mother, has been charged with domestic violence murder. The crime scene is in the eastern part of Lowood, a rural hub on a winding road north-west of Ipswich, in an ageing housing development. Forensic investigators were seen entering the low-slung brick house on Tuesday morning. The incident is deeply troubling for the community and the frontline police and emergency services





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Cleo Rose Catterall Domestic Violence Murder Lowood Queensland Jessie Renee Phillips Police Investigation Tragedy

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