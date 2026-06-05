Four-year-old girl killed in car crash in Perth's southeast

A four-year-old girl has died in a car crash in Perth's southeast after her family's Holden Astra collided with a Ford Mustang. The incident occurred at the intersection of Canning Vale and Thornlie.

A four-year-old girl died in a car crash in Perth 's southeast after her family's Holden Astra collided with a Ford Mustang. The incident occurred at the intersection of Canning Vale and Thornlie.

Tributes have been left near the scene of the crash. The 32-year-old female driver of the Astra and another passenger, an eight-year-old boy, were taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital for medical treatment and have since been discharged. Major Crash has appealed for witnesses and anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers. The community is in shock following the tragic incident, with many residents expressing their condolences and concern for the family involved.

The intersection where the crash occurred is a busy thoroughfare, with many residents and commuters passing through daily. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to be vigilant and cautious on the roads. The police investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to come forward. The community is rallying around the family, offering support and condolences in the wake of this tragic event.

The incident is a sobering reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones. As the investigation continues, the community is left to grapple with the devastating consequences of this tragic incident. The road to recovery will be long and difficult for the family and the community, but with the support of loved ones and the wider community, they will get through this together.

The incident is a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to be aware of their surroundings and to drive safely. The police are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist with the investigation. The community is in a state of shock following the tragic incident, and many residents are expressing their condolences and concern for the family involved.

The intersection where the crash occurred is a busy area, with many residents and commuters passing through daily. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to be vigilant and cautious on the roads. The police investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to come forward. The community is rallying around the family, offering support and condolences in the wake of this tragic event.

The incident is a sobering reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones. As the investigation continues, the community is left to grapple with the devastating consequences of this tragic incident. The road to recovery will be long and difficult for the family and the community, but with the support of loved ones and the wider community, they will get through this together.

The incident is a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to be aware of their surroundings and to drive safely. The police are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist with the investigation





7NewsSydney / 🏆 16. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Car Crash Perth Southeast Road Safety Police Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What punk icon Malcolm McLaren told Kate Ceberano in just four brutal wordsAfter a 40-year career, Ceberano is to be inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame. There is, however, one thing the singer would like to tell her younger self.

Read more »

Promised hospital scanners $25m over budget and four years lateLabor’s 2022 state election pledge to install specialist scanners at eight Victorian hospitals won’t be completed until the end of the decade.

Read more »

What punk icon Malcolm McLaren told Kate Ceberano in just four brutal wordsAfter a 40-year career, Ceberano is to be inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame. There is, however, one thing the singer would like to tell her younger self.

Read more »

Breaking: Man dies in hospital after bus crash in Perth's northA 61-year-old passenger who was critically hurt in a bus crash in Wanneroo in Perth's northern suburbs dies from his injuries.

Read more »