A 36-year-old Malvern East man was arrested Monday after the 1948 Caulfield Cup, on loan at Caulfield Racecourse, was stolen. Three Melbourne Cup trophies won by Makybe Diva remain missing.

Racing has been rocked by the theft of another irreplaceable trophy after it was confirmed on Wednesday that thieves had stolen a Caulfield Cup from a secure display at Caulfield Racecourse.

1948 Caulfield Cup Stolen From Secure Display

The 1948 Caulfield Cup had been on loan to the Melbourne Racing Club from a private collector who bought the vintage collectable for $55,000 at auction in March. A 36-year-old Malvern East man was arrested on Monday night. The cups have not yet been found. The 1948 Caulfield Cup was won by Red Fury and had been on display in a secure section of Caulfield Racecourse for this year's spring carnival.

Also read Three Makybe Diva Melbourne Cup Trophies Stolen From Flemington Racecourse

It was snatched by thieves who broke into the course last week. They also stole bottles of wine. The club has informed the cup owner, who they declined to name, and indicated they were insured against theft. The theft follows the alleged stealing of three Melbourne Cup trophies won by Makybe Diva.

Those trophies were allegedly stolen by two men who smashed into a display cabinet. The trophies and silks were on display as part of an exhibition honouring the legendary racehorse. It was inaccessible to the public on non-race days and was fitted with an alarm system, as well as being covered by CCTV. Makybe Diva's owner Tony Santic told this masthead the thieves were believed to have been wearing high-vis clothing.

"They (the VRC) told me the alarm went off and five minutes later security arrived, and they were gone," Santic said. The three Melbourne Cup trophies won by Makybe Diva remain missing and have been described as totally untraceable. The club said it had been asked by police to not speak to media during the investigation, but news leaked out Thursday morning.

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"As this is an active police investigation, the club can make no further comment at this stage," an MRC spokesperson said. The Melbourne Racing Club said the 1948 Caulfield Cup had been on loan to the organisation from a private collector. Police are investigating the Caulfield Cup theft and the earlier theft of the Makybe Diva trophies. The 36-year-old Malvern East man arrested on Monday night has not been charged in relation to the missing trophies.

The 1948 Caulfield Cup was one of the oldest and most significant trophies in Australian racing. The arrest came after a week that has seen two major racing heists. The 1948 Caulfield Cup and the three Makybe Diva Melbourne Cup trophies are both irreplaceable. The total value of the stolen items has not been disclosed.

The club confirmed it was insured against theft. Security at Caulfield Racecourse is under review after the theft. The cup was on display in a secure section of the racecourse. It was fitted with an alarm system and covered by CCTV.

Makybe Diva Trophies Allegedly Stolen By Smashing Cabinet

The trophies and silks were part of an exhibition honouring Makybe Diva. The thefts have shocked the racing community. The 1948 Caulfield Cup was won by Red Fury. The three Melbourne Cup trophies were won by Makybe Diva.

Makybe Diva is one of the greatest racehorses in Australian history. The trophies are considered priceless. Police have asked anyone with information to come forward. The investigation is ongoing.

The 36-year-old man was arrested on Monday night. The Melbourne Racing Club said it was asked by police not to speak to media. News of the theft leaked out on Thursday morning. The club said it can make no further comment because the police investigation is active.

The cups have not yet been found. The Melbourne Racing Club said the 1948 Caulfield Cup had been on loan from a private collector. The collector bought the cup for $55,000 at auction in March. The cup was stolen from a secure display at Caulfield Racecourse.

The theft was confirmed on Wednesday. The 1948 Caulfield Cup was on display for this year's spring carnival. Thieves broke into the course last week. They also stole bottles of wine.

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The club has informed the cup owner. The club declined to name the owner. The club indicated it was insured against theft. The club said it was asked by police not to speak to media.

News leaked out Thursday morning. A 36-year-old Malvern East man was arrested on Monday night. The three Melbourne Cup trophies won by Makybe Diva were allegedly stolen by two men who smashed into a display cabinet. The trophies and silks were on display as part of an exhibition honouring the legendary racehorse.

It was inaccessible to the public on non-race days. It was fitted with an alarm system. It was covered by CCTV. Makybe Diva's owner Tony Santic said the thieves were believed to have been wearing high-vis clothing.

Police Investigate Racing Trophy Heists As Investigation Continues

"They (the VRC) told me the alarm went off and five minutes later security arrived, and they were gone," Santic said. The cups have not yet been found. The three Melbourne Cup trophies are still missing. They have been described as totally untraceable.

The 1948 Caulfield Cup is also missing. The 36-year-old man arrested on Monday night has not been charged. Police are investigating both thefts. The racing community is in shock.

The trophies are irreplaceable. The Melbourne Racing Club is insured. The investigation is ongoing. Police have asked anyone with information to come forward.

The club can make no further comment. The cups have not yet been found. The 1948 Caulfield Cup was won by Red Fury. The three Melbourne Cup trophies were won by Makybe Diva.

Makybe Diva is a legendary racehorse. The trophies are considered priceless. The thefts occurred within a week. The 1948 Caulfield Cup was stolen from Caulfield Racecourse.

The three Melbourne Cup trophies were stolen from a display cabinet. The 36-year-old man was arrested on Monday night. The cups have not yet been found. The investigation is ongoing.