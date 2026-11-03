Fox News prime-time ratings fall 28% before midterms as CEO cites viewer fatigue

Fox News lost 28 per cent of its prime-time audience ahead of the midterms, which CEO Lachlan Murdoch blames on viewer fatigue, while the network beat revenue estimates and reported record political ad sales.

Fox News saw its prime-time audience fall 28 per cent ahead of the midterm elections, a decline chief executive officer Lachlan Murdoch attributed to viewer fatigue.

Murdoch acknowledged the steep drop on a call with analysts on Monday to discuss the company's financial results. The network averaged 2 million prime-time viewers between September 28 and October 25, according to Nielsen data. Despite the fall, Fox News remains the most-watched network on cable. It is expected to average more daily viewers than in any other midterm year going back to 1998.

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Murdoch said Fox News had seen similar trends during the 2006 midterms. That election also fell during a president's second term, under George W. Bush. He said the network notched strong viewership last year because of coverage of events such as massive floods and the assassination of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk. That could account for the unfavorable comparison this year.

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Murdoch Attributes Decline to Viewer Fatigue

Those viewers are not going to any other channel, Murdoch said. They are not switching to CNN or MS NOW, he said. They are just fatigued and watching slightly less television overall. Other cable networks gained viewers over the same period.

Versant Media Group's MS NOW experienced a 15 per cent increase to 1.16 million viewers. Skydance's CNN averaged 644,000 viewers, a 16 per cent increase, Nielsen data showed. Some media observers attribute the decline to President Donald Trump's slipping approval ratings. They suggest disengagement from Fox's traditional Republican audience is a factor driving the fall.

The Democrats are currently favoured by both traditional polls and prediction market odds to win the House of Representatives and the Senate. Voters are grappling with issues around affordability, a controversial war in Iran and tariffs. Fox reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $US4.57 billion, or $6.5 billion, exceeding Wall Street's estimates of $US4.31 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were $US1.64 billion.

Fox Revenue Beats Wall Street Estimates

That beat analysts' expectations of $US1.37 billion. The network also reported record political advertising for the midterms of more than $US350 million. Fox saw $US250 million spent on political ads on local stations. Another $US50 million went to the Tubi streaming platform, with $US50 million more for national political ads.

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Overall, ad revenue jumped 47 per cent to $US2.08 billion in the quarter. The increase came mainly from broadcasting the men's FIFA World Cup over the summer. Murdoch said the network is interested in pursuing the US media rights for the next two tournaments. FIFA began the bidding process for those last month.

Fox Seeks World Cup Media Rights

The rights are expected to fetch as much as $US4 billion. We were obviously happy with the performance of the World Cup this past year and we will be looking at the rights for 2030 and 2034 in a disciplined manner as we would with all sports rights, Murdoch said.