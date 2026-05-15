Fracking Ban in South Australia's South East to be Extended Two Years, as Liberals and One Nation Oppose Legislation

The Labor state government's plan to lift a 10-year moratorium on fracking in South Australia's South East has been put on hold after the Liberals and One Nation vowed to oppose the legislation. The state government cannot get the required legislation through the Upper House without the support of either the Liberals or One Nation, and both parties have now stated they will oppose the bill.

A controversial plan to end a ban on fracking in South Australia 's South East two years earlier than planned, appears to be all but dead, after the Liberals and One Nation vowed to oppose the legislation.

The Labor state government sparked outrage in the region on Thursday, when it revealed plans to lift a 10-year moratorium on fracking, which had been due to expire in 2028. But the state government cannot get the required legislation through the Upper House without the support of either the Liberals or One Nation — and both parties have now stated they will oppose the bill.

'As a party, we are vehemently against it,' One Nation Upper House MP Carlos Quaremba said in a video posted to Facebook. Liberal frontbencher Nicola Centofanti said her party 'understood the importance of the prime agricultural land down in the South East.

' While it means the legislation is doomed, unless either party changes its position, fracking will still be permitted in the region from 2028 once the moratorium expires. Vocal opponents of fracking were among more than 200 people who attended a state government community cabinet meeting. I thought we moved on from this. I thought renewable energy was really taking the forefront with the Labor government





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Fracking South Australia South East Moratorium Upper House Nicola Centofanti Carlos Quaremba Renewable Energy Community Cabinet Meeting

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