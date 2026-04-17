Fragile Return: Displaced Lebanese Head Home Amidst Uncertainty and Destruction

A fragile calm has descended upon Lebanon following a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, brokered by the United States. Thousands of displaced families are beginning the arduous journey back to their homes, but their return is marred by uncertainty, widespread destruction, and Israeli warnings against re-entering certain areas of southern Lebanon. Key crossing points like the Qasmiyeh bridge over the Litani River are experiencing heavy traffic as people attempt to navigate damaged infrastructure.

A tenuous peace has begun to take root in various regions of Lebanon , as a 10-day ceasefire, successfully negotiated by the United States, now stands between Israel and Hezbollah . This fragile accord has spurred thousands of Lebanese families, uprooted by the recent conflict, to commence their long-awaited journeys back to their ancestral lands. However, their homecoming is far from unblemished, shadowed by pervasive uncertainty, the grim reality of widespread destruction, and lingering warnings from Israel i authorities advising against any return to specific sectors of southern Lebanon .

By early Friday morning, a significant logistical challenge presented itself along the primary routes leading southward. Kilometres of vehicles were observed to be queued up, inching their way towards the heavily damaged Qasmiyeh bridge, which spans the Litani River. This bridge represents a critical artery, serving as a vital connector between the coastal city of Tyre and the northern territories. Cars, laden with a motley assortment of possessions including mattresses, suitcases, and salvaged remnants of their former lives, advanced at a glacial pace through a single, narrow lane. This lane had been hastily repaired following a devastating Israeli airstrike that occurred merely a day prior.

The recent escalation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah resulted in the displacement of an staggering number of people, exceeding one million individuals. Notwithstanding advisories issued by Lebanese officials, urging caution and discouraging an immediate return to their homes, a considerable number of individuals began their southward movement in the hours immediately following the declaration of the ceasefire. The truce, by all initial indications, appeared to be holding remarkably well throughout the night.

In the scarred villages of southern Lebanon, such as Jibsheet, a slow but steady trickle of residents started to reappear. They were met with the somber sight of apartment blocks reduced to flattened rubble, streets choked with debris consisting of concrete fragments, twisted aluminum shutters, and the perilous tangle of dangling electrical wires. Zainab Fahas, a 23-year-old resident, expressed a complex mix of emotions. 'I feel free being back,' she stated, her voice tinged with sorrow as she surveyed the devastation. 'But look, they destroyed everything – the square, the houses, the shops, everything.' A pervasive sense of disbelief and apprehension lingered amongst many, who struggled to accept that their traumatic experience had truly concluded.

Ali Wahdan, a 27-year-old medic, hobbled on crutches across the ruins of what was once the emergency services' headquarters in Jibsheet. He was severely injured in an unannounced Israeli airstrike that hit the building during the initial week of the war. 'Israel doesn’t want peace,' he asserted with a heavy heart, his words reflecting a deep-seated pessimism. 'I wish it were different. But this war will continue.' The grim reality of the destruction was palpable. In Haret Hreik, located in southern Beirut, entire edifices had been utterly annihilated following weeks of relentless Israeli bombardments.

Ahmad Lahham, 48, stood defiantly amidst a mountain of rubble that once constituted his apartment building, which also housed a branch of Hezbollah's financial institution, Al-Qard Al-Hassan. Waving the distinctive yellow flag of Hezbollah, he declared, 'We are at the service of the fighters,' a testament to his unwavering loyalty to the organization. He lauded Iran's role, attributing the truce to its diplomatic leverage in negotiations with the United States, while simultaneously condemning any direct dialogue between Lebanon and Israel.

Sadek Slim, the deputy mayor of Haret Hreik, revealed during a media briefing that the neighborhood had been targeted by Israeli strikes a staggering 62 times over the preceding six weeks. 'We’ve been able to clear up the rubble of the partially damaged buildings, but for those destroyed, we will need special equipment,' he explained. The area was characterized by significant traffic congestion, a chaotic mix of individuals returning to assess their damaged homes and enthusiastic Hezbollah supporters navigating the streets on scooters, proudly brandishing the group’s banner.





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