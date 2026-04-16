Fragile Ten-Day Ceasefire Takes Hold Between Israel and Hezbollah Amidst Deadly Campaign

A US-brokered ten-day ceasefire has begun between Israel and Hezbollah following a six-week Israeli military campaign in Lebanon that has resulted in over 2,100 fatalities. The agreement, announced by President Donald Trump, aims to de-escalate tensions that escalated after Hezbollah's attacks on Israel, amidst a broader regional conflict. Hezbollah's commitment is conditional on Israel's complete cessation of hostilities, while Israel has stated no troop withdrawal is planned during the truce.

A fragile ten-day ceasefire, brokered by US President Donald Trump , has commenced between Israel and Hezbollah , following a devastating six-week Israel i military campaign in Lebanon . The conflict, which erupted after Hezbollah initiated hostilities against Israel in the early stages of the broader Iran war, has resulted in over 2,100 fatalities in Lebanon , including a significant number of women and children, according to the Lebanese health ministry. President Trump announced the agreement on his social media platform, Truth Social, following separate 'excellent conversations' with Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. He also highlighted that this meeting would mark the first face-to-face encounter between leaders of their respective nations in 34 years, underscoring the gravity of the diplomatic breakthrough.

The ceasefire, effective at midnight local time, aims to pave the way for a lasting peace, a long-standing objective for the US in a region technically at war since 1948. Despite a separate ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran last week, Israel had continued its operations within Lebanon, targeting what it identified as Hezbollah infrastructure.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah, however, was not a direct participant in the negotiations between Israel and Lebanon and had previously discouraged President Aoun from engaging with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Following the US president's announcement, senior Hezbollah official Hassan Fadlallah indicated to Reuters that the group had been apprised by Iran's ambassador to Lebanon about a potential one-week truce. Fadlallah emphasized that Hezbollah's commitment to the ceasefire is contingent on Israel's complete cessation of all hostilities, attributing the potential de-escalation to Iran's diplomatic endeavors.

Nabih Berri, Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament and a Hezbollah ally, advised Lebanese citizens to defer their return to their hometowns and villages until the situation stabilized in accordance with the ceasefire terms. He asserted that the presence of Israeli forces on Lebanese soil would entitle Lebanon and its populace to 'the right to resist,' and stressed that any truce must not grant Israel unrestricted movement within Lebanon.

Tragically, in the hours preceding the ceasefire's implementation, an Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanese town of Ghazieh claimed at least seven lives and injured 33, as reported by the Lebanese health ministry. Lebanese state media described the event as a 'massacre against civilians,' with ongoing rubble removal operations.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, in his initial public statements since the ceasefire announcement, described the truce as 'temporary' and lasting for ten days. He rejected a key demand from Hezbollah by stating that Israel had no intention of withdrawing its forces from southern Lebanon during this period. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed relief at the news, acknowledging the considerable loss of life already incurred by the conflict.

Israel's military operations have involved deep incursions into southern Lebanon, with officials aiming to establish a 'security zone' extending at least 8 to 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory. Just prior to President Trump's announcement, Israeli forces reportedly destroyed the last bridge crossing the Litani River in Lebanon. The deep divisions within Lebanon regarding engagement with Israel persist, further complicating the path towards enduring peace





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