France Accuses Iran's Revolutionary Guard of Supermarket Fridge Cyberattacks; Calls for EU Sanctions

France has formally accused Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of carrying out cyberattacks that remotely raised refrigerator temperatures in supermarkets across Europe, destroying food at about 700 stores. Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced the accusation Monday at a G7 meeting in Paris and called for European sanctions.

France has formally accused Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of carrying out cyberattacks that remotely raised refrigerator temperatures in supermarkets across Europe, destroying food at about 700 stores.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot made the announcement Monday at a Paris meeting of G7 foreign ministers. He became the first European leader to publicly assign blame for the attacks that occurred October 11 and 12. I can confirm that this attack was carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Barrot said. This attack is unprecedented in both its scale and its level of aggression.

Also read France Blames Iran's Revolutionary Guards for Cyber-Attacks on Supermarket Fridges Across Europe

It is the first large-scale cyberattack aimed at sabotage on French soil, and it represents a major threat to our national interests and the security of the French people. That is why it will not go unanswered. We will implement sanctions at the European level against all those responsible for this attack. French prosecutors also announced they would open a probe into an alleged Iranian cyber unit responsible for last month's attacks.

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French Prosecution Targets Iranian Cyber Unit

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said a judicial investigation has been opened against the head of the Iranian group Shahid Kaveh, an offensive cyber unit affiliated with the Electronic and Cyber Center of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The probe also targets his two deputies and any other individuals who may be identified.

French retailers said the attacks changed the controls on refrigerator systems to increase their temperatures to as much as 50 degrees Celsius during the night when stores were closed. The attack led to fires in some locations and melted equipment in others. It destroyed food at about 700 supermarkets including major chains such as Intermarche, Carrefour and Monoprix. A separate attack on November 2 raised refrigerator temperatures at dozens of grocery stores in countries including Sweden, Belgium and Luxembourg.

It targeted at least one IKEA store. French blood banks were also hit at three locations, forcing staff to move the donated blood to avoid losing the supplies. The attack on the French blood banks changed temperatures at three sites but did not lead to the loss of any donated blood. French security agencies are not naming Iran as being behind these incidents.

Attack Spreads to Blood Banks and IKEA

Even if the modus operandi is similar, nothing at this stage allows us to confirm that it is the same attacker, said Vincent Strubel, director general of the National Cybersecurity Agency of France. At least some of the refrigerator units affected on Monday of last week used temperature control systems from Danish firm Danfoss, according to Reuters.

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The same company's systems were also targeted in the French attack last month, and the company said it was working with customers on fixing the problems. The European Union's special representative for foreign affairs, Kaja Kallas, said foreign ministers could consider the issue at a meeting next week. Our response should be strong, said Kallas, a former prime minister of Estonia, speaking to reporters at the G7 meeting in Paris.

While the European Union already lists the IRGC as a terrorist organization, many countries there, including France, have maintained diplomatic ties with the regime during the Middle East war. France has summoned Iran's ambassador and vowed consequences after officially naming the IRGC as responsible. Neither Barrot nor prosecutors said whether the second spate of fridge cyberattacks last week were connected. Dozens of European flights were also subjected to bomb hoaxes in recent weeks.

Iran Named Suspect in European Hybrid War

Suspicion for both the fridge cyber-campaign and the bomb hoaxes had fallen on either Iran or Russia, with the latter also alleged to be waging a so-called hybrid war across Europe on allies of Ukraine. The focus on Iran follows action in Australia last year to identify and name the Iranian government as the organizer of two attacks on Australian soil.

Those attacks set fire to the Lewis Continental Kitchen in Sydney on October 20 and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne on December 6. Spy agency ASIO believes Iran also directed other attacks on Australia, including against the Australian embassy in Tehran.