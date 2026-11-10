France Blames Iran's Revolutionary Guards for Cyber-Attacks on Supermarket Fridges Across Europe

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot confirmed that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps carried out cyber-attacks on supermarket refrigerators in October, prompting calls for European sanctions. A second wave in November hit over 100 establishments across Europe including French blood banks.

France has formally accused Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of carrying out cyber-attacks on supermarket refrigerators last month, with Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot confirming the attribution on Monday and calling for European sanctions against Tehran.

The declaration came at a Paris meeting of US, European and other G7 foreign ministers who are preparing to debate ways to end the war in the Middle East. Barrot said he could confirm that the attack was carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He described the attack as unprecedented in both its scale and its level of aggression.

Also read France Accuses Iran's Revolutionary Guard of Supermarket Fridge Cyberattacks; Calls for EU Sanctions

French Cyberattack on Supermarket Refrigerators

He added that it is the first large-scale cyberattack aimed at sabotage on French soil and represents a major threat to national interests and the security of the French people. The October attacks on October 11 and 12 changed controls on refrigerator systems to increase temperatures to as much as 50 degrees during the night when stores were closed. The attacks led to fires in some locations and melted equipment in others while destroying food at about 700 supermarkets.

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Major chains affected included Intermarche, Carrefour and Monoprix across France. French retailers said last month that the attacks targeted their refrigerator systems. The seemingly straightforward nature of the refrigerator hacks and their repetition across multiple countries prompted speculation about who might be responsible. This occurred amid ongoing concerns over Russia's suspected sabotage campaign in Europe and the global rise of AI-powered cyberattacks.

A separate attack on November 2 raised refrigerator temperatures at dozens of grocery stores in countries including Sweden, Belgium and Luxembourg. The attack targeted at least one IKEA store and hit more than 100 establishments across Europe. French blood banks were also affected at three locations forcing staff to move donated blood to other cold storage units to avoid losing supplies.

European Attacks and Blood Bank Impact

The most recent hack on November 2 changed temperatures at three blood bank sites but did not lead to the loss of any donated blood. At least some of the refrigerator units affected used temperature control systems from Danish firm Danfoss according to Reuters. The same company's systems were also targeted in the French attack last month and the company said it was working with customers on fixing the problems.

Iran's mission to the United Nations did not return messages seeking comment. Iran routinely denies carrying out malicious cyber operations. French security agencies are not naming Iran as being behind these incidents. Vincent Strubel, director general of the National Cybersecurity Agency of France, said that even if the modus operandi is similar nothing at this stage allows confirmation that it is the same attacker.

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France Moves Toward Sanctions Against Iran

Barrot said France will implement sanctions at the European level against all those responsible for this attack. The European Union's special representative for foreign affairs Kaja Kallas said foreign ministers could consider the issue at a meeting next week. Kallas, a former prime minister of Estonia, said our response should be strong while speaking to reporters at the G7 meeting in Paris.

The focus on Iran follows action in Australia last year to identify and name the Iranian government as the organiser of two attacks on Australian soil. Those attacks included setting fire to the Lewis Continental Kitchen in Sydney on October 20 and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne on December 6. While the European Union already lists the IRGC as a terrorist organisation many countries there including France have maintained diplomatic ties with the regime during the Middle East war.

The G7 meeting in Paris brought together top diplomats including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, EU Vice-President for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, British Foreign Secretary David Miliband, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. Barrot welcomed Rubio to the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting at the French Foreign and European Affairs Ministry in Paris on Monday.