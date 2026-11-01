France Coach Laurent Frayssinous Devastated By Controversial World Cup Penalty

France national coach Laurent Frayssinous expresses devastation over World Cup exit caused by controversial escort penalty, questioning rule differences between NRL and Super League.

France national rugby league coach Laurent Frayssinous has been left visibly devastated following his team's elimination from the World Cup in their final match. The dramatic conclusion was sealed by a controversial escort penalty that proved decisive in the intense finish. With the scores locked in extra time, French playmaker Cesar Rouge appeared to secure victory for his nation with a field goal scored directly in front of the posts. However, the ruling booth quickly overturned the decision after reviewing the footage, denying France a potential win.

Controversial Ruling Sparks Debate

The overturned goal left Frayssinous emotional, leading him to question whether the outcome would have differed under different regulatory frameworks. The entire French squad, with the exception of Latrell Siegwalt who did not participate in the match, currently competes in the Super League competition. This disconnect between domestic play and international rules became a central point of contention for the coach. Frayssinous openly wondered if the result would have changed had the match been governed by Super League rules rather than those of the National Rugby League.

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Frustration Over Rule Adaptation

During his post-match comments, the French coach expressed deep frustration regarding the difficulty his players faced in adapting to the distinct interpretations of the game. He insisted that only a few weeks of preparation were insufficient for his squad to fully grasp the necessary changes in gameplay mechanics. "It is a different rule in the Super League," he explained. "You are allowed to do that in Super League. It is as simple as that." He emphasized that training under specific rules is essential for understanding nuances, noting that brief exposure during the tournament was not adequate.

Pride Despite Disappointment

Despite his evident displeasure with the officiating, Frayssinous made it clear he did not wish to diminish the efforts of his players. He praised the team for making French Rugby League very proud, particularly given their response against seasoned NRL players after feeling embarrassed in the first two games. The coach highlighted that it was Barn Garcia's last game, adding to the emotional weight of the loss. "I don't want to take away what my boys have done tonight," he stated, balancing his pride in their performance with his disappointment at not winning.

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Call For Unified International Standards

Frayssinous went on to suggest that the international game should consider adapting NRL rules to create consistency for players. He expressed a preference for NRL rules and the style of play they promote, but noted the unfairness of players competing domestically under different standards. "I like NRL rules and the way the game is played," he clarified. "What I don't like is my boys playing in Super League and when you play an international game it is also different." He pointed out that there are two rules that are not the same, creating a challenging environment for international competitors.

Reflections On Tournament Performance

The coach reflected on the broader context of the tournament, noting that his team did not perform well enough to qualify for the semi-finals regardless of the controversial final moment. He acknowledged that while the exit was painful, the primary issue was their overall performance level leading up to the knockout stages. The disparity between domestic Super League habits and international NRL expectations remains a significant hurdle for French Rugby League as it seeks to compete at the highest level globally.