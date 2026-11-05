Frances Crawford Murder Trial: Pathologist Questions Lawnmower Death Claim

Robert John Crawford's murder trial continues as a pathologist testifies that Frances Crawford's neck injuries were difficult to reconcile with a lawnmower accident, suggesting possible strangulation.

The murder trial of Robert John Crawford entered a critical phase Thursday in the Brisbane Supreme Court as testimony from forensic pathologist Andrzej Kedziora cast significant doubt on the defense's explanation for Frances Crawford's death. The 49-year-old husband pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife, who was found dead on their property west of Brisbane in July 2024, but medical evidence presented to the jury suggests her injuries were inconsistent with an accidental lawnmower crash.

Pathology Evidence Challenges Accident Theory

Andrzej Kedziora told the jury that the injuries sustained by Frances Crawford were "difficult to reconcile" with the claim that she died after a lawnmower fell on her. The pathologist highlighted a large area of red discoloration on her neck and a scratch mark on her chin, questioning whether these marks were consistent with a heavy machine being picked up and dropped multiple times. Crown prosecutor Chris Cook asked if the physical evidence supported the defense's narrative of an accident involving the machinery.

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Kedziora also pointed to pinpoint petechial hemorrhages found on the insides of Frances' eyelids, which indicate increased blood pressure in the head bursting the smallest veins. The jury heard that Frances had no diseases or vitamin deficiencies that could have caused these hemorrhages naturally. The pathologist testified that such hemorrhages are often seen in cases of asphyxia, with strangulation being one of the primary types of asphyxia under consideration.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Medical Views

Robert John Crawford's legal team has maintained that the tragedy was accidental, relying on bodyworn camera footage of him telling police he woke to find his wife missing after she went to move the mower. However, the prosecution argues that Crawford strangled his wife and staged her body to mimic a fatal accident. Kedziora noted that the hemorrhages and bleeding from the nose were consistent with various types of asphyxia, including suicide and accidental traumatic asphyxia.

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The defense barrister, Saul Holt, is scheduled to cross-examine Kedziora on Friday to challenge the medical interpretations presented. Holt will likely scrutinize the pathologist's conclusions regarding the nature of the injuries and their potential causes. The courtroom atmosphere was emotional as the jury viewed photos of haemorrhages and abrasions around Frances' face, neck, and eyes, causing some observers to sob during the proceedings.

Techical Evidence Regarding Sprinkler Systems

In addition to the medical testimony, the trial examined the technical details of the property's irrigation system to determine if Frances was indeed moving the lawnmower due to sprinkler concerns. Sprinkler sales manager Terry Randell testified that he was familiar with the automatic water flow control box installed at the Crawford residence. He confirmed that the device was set to test or manual start mode rather than the "auto run" mode that would typically activate the pop-up sprinklers at 5am.

Randell explained that while commercial-grade sprinkler control boxes often have a fail-safe feature to switch from manual to automatic mode after eight minutes, he had not observed this specific feature in the unit at the Crawford home. This technical detail adds complexity to the timeline of events described by Robert John Crawford, who claimed he discovered his wife after she had gone to address the sprinklers.

Physical Evidence and Next Steps in Trial

The autopsy also revealed physical evidence linking Frances to the outdoor environment, including small pieces of grass stuck to her bare feet and a longer piece between her toes. This finding supports the presence of the victim at the location where the body was discovered next to a ride-on mower below a retaining wall. The combination of forensic pathology and technical irrigation evidence continues to shape the narrative of the case for the jury.

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Robert John Crawford is facing a murder trial after his wife was found dead in July 2024. The proceedings will continue as the defense prepares to challenge the pathologist's testimony and the prosecution builds its case for deliberate harm. The outcome of these expert testimonies will be pivotal in determining whether the jury accepts the theory of accidental death or finds the evidence of strangulation convincing enough for a murder conviction.