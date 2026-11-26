Frank and Tiny Tim, two massive Holstein Friesian steers in Australia, have surpassed normal breed sizes. Rescued from slaughter, these gentle giants stand 192cm tall and weigh 1,400kg, sparking global attention.

Two extraordinary Holstein Friesian steers, identified as Frank and Tiny Tim, are capturing widespread attention across Australia for their unprecedented size and gentle dispositions. Rescued from the threat of the abattoir, these bovine behemoths have defied standard breed expectations, standing at an imposing 192cm at the shoulder. Located in disparate regions of the country, both animals share a common origin story involving salvation from slaughter and a subsequent life as cherished farm residents.

The Story Behind Frank in Tasmania

Krystal Camilleri, the co-founder of the bovine adoption agency Companion Cows, has been the primary caregiver for Frank for six years. She originally rescued the steer from a dairy farm in the north of Australia, providing him with a sanctuary away from industrial farming practices. Frank has since grown into a massive specimen within Camilleri's paddock in southern Tasmania, prompting his veterinarian to declare him the largest animal she had ever encountered in her career.

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Recent measurements utilizing a horse measuring stick confirm that Frank stands at 192cm at the shoulder. This height makes him significantly taller than popular culture icons like Chris Hemsworth and comparable in mass to a small car. Camilleri describes Frank as a gentle giant who enjoys cuddles and even falls asleep on her lap while snoring like a dog. Despite his colossal stature, she maintains that Frank is essentially a large teddy bear with a calm temperament.

Camilleri emphasizes that Frank's massive size is not the result of any special intervention or unique care routine. She attributes his growth to the fact that he was allowed to reach his full genetic potential, a luxury rarely afforded to male dairy calves which are typically processed early in life. Holstein Friesians are selectively bred for high milk production and large size, but they usually cap out at around 165cm. Frank's deviation from this norm makes him a genetic anomaly.

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Tiny Tim's Rise in Western Australia

Approximately 2,900km away in Waroona, a small farming community located about an hour south of Perth, Eric Walmsley is caring for another oversized steer named Tiny Tim. Walmsley, a cattle farmer, initially took in Tiny Tim when he was just one day old because he was deemed too large for the abattoir. The steer has now reached eight years of age and has undergone recent measurements and weighing procedures that highlight his exceptional dimensions.

Tiny Tim also measures 192cm at the shoulder, matching Frank's height exactly. When taken over a weigh bridge in a horse float, the steer registered a weight of approximately 1,400kg. Walmsley notes that Tiny Tim is roughly double the size of the other Friesians in his herd. The animal's growth accelerated significantly in the last couple of years, leading Walmsley to marvel at his sudden increase in stature.

Despite his intimidating size, Tiny Tim possesses a quiet and inquisitive nature. He is often kept in the front paddock near the road, accompanied by a longhorn steer friend. Passersby frequently stop to observe the pair, with Walmsley reporting that the animals will eat directly out of visitors' hands. This gentle behavior contrasts sharply with the typical expectations of large livestock, drawing curiosity from the public.

Implications for Dairy Industry Practices

The existence of Frank and Tiny Tim sheds light on critical issues within the dairy industry, particularly regarding the fate of male calves. Camilleri hopes that Frank's story will bring awareness to the systemic practices that often lead to the early slaughter of male dairy cattle. These animals are frequently viewed as byproducts of the milk production process rather than as individuals with value and longevity.

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Both steers serve as living examples of what happens when these animals are allowed to survive and thrive. Their genetic traits, inherited from breeds selected for massive size and milk output, become fully expressed only when they are not subjected to early processing. This challenges the conventional narrative that such size is inherently problematic or unnatural, reframing it as a result of breed selection and opportunity.

However, the reality of living with such large animals comes with physical consequences. Camilleri predicts that Frank will likely only live until the age of about 10. His massive bulk places significant strain on his joints and body, a common health issue for steers of this proportion. This highlights the ethical and practical considerations involved in caring for rescued animals that have grown beyond standard size benchmarks.

The viral nature of stories about giant cows, including previous media focus on a steer named Knickers, indicates a strong public fascination with these animals. These narratives provide a platform to discuss animal welfare and the possibilities of alternative farming models. By showcasing the personalities and health of steers like Frank and Tiny Tim, advocates like Camilleri and Walmsley offer a glimpse into a more compassionate approach to livestock management.