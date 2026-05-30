Fraser Faces Decision Amid Carlton Coaching Speculation

Josh Fraser's interim success with Carlton has sparked calls for him to take the permanent role, with comparisons to Paul Roos's Sydney journey. Players and legends weigh in as the club prepares a formal selection process.

Josh Fraser continues to resist a groundswell of support to nominate for the vacant Carlton coaching job despite leading the battling Blues to three straight morale-boosting victories since Michael Voss and the Blues parted ways.

But Carlton great Anthony Koutoufides was among several leading voices who believed Fraser could fill the role, saying he had the potential to replicate Paul Roos' fairytale rise from fill-in coach to premiership hero at Sydney. Koutoufides drew parallels, noting that Roos started as an interim coach at Sydney, was beloved by players, and ultimately secured a long-awaited premiership.

He suggested Fraser could follow a similar path given the positive impact he has had in just three weeks, with wins over the Western Bulldogs, Port Adelaide, and Geelong. However, Koutoufides emphasized that the next few weeks would be telling and that it remains Fraser's decision whether to put his hand up. The schedule ahead includes matches against Essendon, Greater Western Sydney, West Coast Eagles, and Richmond.

Despite the favorable draw, there is caution based on the recent history of David Teague, who also impressed as interim coach but was later dismissed. Fraser himself maintains a measured stance, viewing his current role as interim and focused on improving the club's position by season's end. He expressed full support for the club's formal coaching process. Captain Patrick Cripps and vice-captain Jacob Weitering acknowledged the foundations laid by Voss but praised Fraser's leadership and the coaching panel's work.

Cripps indicated the players back the process and would accept Fraser if selected. He also dismissed speculation about his own future at the club. Adam Simpson, acting as a consultant, will join the selection panel and lauded Fraser's messaging as first-class. Weitering appreciated the freedom Fraser's coaching provides but confessed feelings of guilt over Voss's departure, praising him as a mentor and leader.

The narrative weaves together current form, historical precedent, player sentiment, and the internal selection process as Carlton navigates its coaching decision





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Carlton Josh Fraser Coaching Paul Roos Michael Voss Anthony Koutoufides Patrick Cripps Interim Coach

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Surprise name unveiled on Carlton’s panel to find next coachOne of the men sounded out for the job has been recruited by the Blues after all - but not to lead the team.

Read more »

Adam Simpson's Consultant Role at Carlton Raises Conflict of Interest QuestionsCarlton footy boss Chris Davies defends using former West Coast coach Adam Simpson as a consultant, despite potential conflict as Simpson hasn't ruled out future coaching. Davies acknowledges the issue but values Simpson's experience.

Read more »

AFL Backs Controversial Watson Ruling; Stengle, Carlton UpdatesThe AFL supports the umpire's decision to disallow Nick Watson's goal at half-time. Geelong's Andrew Mackie provides an update on Tyson Stengle's return. Carlton caretaker coach Josh Fraser credits recent wins to team evolution.

Read more »

AFL Concedes Wrong Decision in Geelong vs Carlton ClashThe AFL has admitted that the decision to award a behind to Geelong wingman Ollie Dempsey was wrong and should have been reviewed, as the Cats lost by just 4 points.

Read more »