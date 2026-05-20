Free Pilates Classes in New Farm Park to Continue Despite Preliminary Commercial Activity Classification

The free Pilates classes in New Farm Park have been confirmed to continue after the Brisbane City Council reassured the organiser that changes could be made. Previously, the classes collaborated with vendors selling wellness products and branded merchandise. Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner appreciated the initiative, stating that the council wants to ensure a sensible pathway forward for events.

The organiser of a free Brisbane exercise class has been reassured her event can continue running in New Farm Park . One event was cancelled last week.

Currently, the Brisbane City Council is reviewing the initiative and how it is classified. The sessions are deemed as commercial activity at this stage. The free event can still run if changes are made, which would require additional permits and fees. Activewear brand LSKD, Sip Coco coconut water, and Fitness Cartel Health Clubs among the brands who have appeared at the park events





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Pilates New Farm Park Free Brisbane Community Collaboration Classes

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