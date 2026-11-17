James Thayer and Freedom Collective Ministries lead a Tennessee gospel crusade, blending charismatic worship with political rhetoric in a growing evangelical movement.

Freedom Collective Ministries recently concluded a five-month tour across Tennessee, establishing a presence in 16 different cities to conduct its gospel crusade events. Led by James Thayer, the ministry focuses on charismatic worship practices that promise deliverance from evil spirits, physical ailments, and mental anguish for attendees.

The Mechanics of Deliverance Ministry

Thayer, aged 36, leads a group of approximately 70 believers drawn from 14 distinct churches to engage in evangelism and healing. The ministry operates by setting up events in parks and parking lots, where participants seek relief from what the group describes as demonic influences. These gatherings serve as the primary mechanism for the group to spread its message of spiritual liberation across the state.

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During these services, leaders like Thayer interact directly with attendees to identify and remove perceived spiritual burdens. Thayer frequently uses physical touch, such as holding hands or gripping wrists, while praying for the Holy Spirit to fill individuals with power. He explicitly tells participants that he is asking for divine intervention to free them from whatever has been causing them distress or harm.

The Role of Charismatic Worship in Evangelism

Charismatic worship has become a central feature of these crusades, encouraging emphatic expressions of faith such as speaking in tongues and convulsing on the floor. At a recent event in Columbia, Tennessee, a young woman was observed slumped on the pavement while two ministry members in white t-shirts prayed over her. Her vocalizations escalated from whimpers to guttural cries, a reaction described as a manifestation of spiritual release.

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Other ritualistic elements include the pouring of water on the feet of participants, mirroring the biblical account of Christ washing his disciples' feet during the Last Supper. Attendees are also instructed to shine phone flashlights at their hands to look for gold dust, which Thayer describes as a visible manifestation of God's glory. Some participants reported seeing the sparkles, while others remained puzzled by the experience.

Political Implications of Spiritual Warfare

The religious framework promoted by groups like the New Apostolic Reformation is increasingly influencing American conservatism. This movement introduces Christians to a worldview dominated by the belief in a demon-plagued world, shifting the Overton window of political and religious discourse. The intersection of faith and politics is becoming more defined by bellicose declarations of spiritual battle rather than reserved theological debate.

Theologians and observers note that figures like Paula White-Cain, a spiritual adviser to the President, have warned of demonic networks threatening political figures. Similarly, former Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has quoted scripture to describe political opponents as witches, framing elections as intense spiritual conflicts. These views contrast sharply with the more reserved approaches of previous evangelical leaders like Billy Graham and Jerry Falwell.

Impact on Participants and Future Trajectory

The immediate impact of these crusades is visible in the emotional responses of attendees who seek healing from physical and mental health issues. Thayer has publicly claimed to remove demons affecting organs and health, instructing participants to expel negative influences through vomiting if necessary. Volunteers are prepared with bags to manage these physical reactions, which are interpreted as evidence of successful deliverance.

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As the ministry continues to grow in popularity, its emphasis on spiritual warfare and miraculous healing is attracting more followers to this specific brand of evangelicalism. The movement signals a new chapter in American evangelicalism, merging traditional beliefs with controversial charismatic practices. This shift suggests that future political and social landscapes will be increasingly shaped by these intense religious convictions.

Community Response to Ministry Activities

While the core participants are deeply engaged in the rituals, the surrounding community often remains indifferent to the activities. At the Columbia event, dozens of people chatted and laughed nearby while the main ritual took place, and children played in circles. The band provided soft, contemplative music under a white tent, creating a stark contrast between the fervent worship and the casual atmosphere of the gathering.

This disconnect highlights the niche nature of deliverance ministries within the broader religious community. Despite the intense focus on demonic forces and spiritual battles, the events often take place in mundane settings like parking lots. The ministry's growth indicates a specific demand for this type of direct, experiential faith among certain segments of the population, particularly those seeking immediate solutions to personal struggles.