Freezing Temperatures Expected Across Australia This Weekend

A cold snap is sweeping across Australia this weekend, with temperatures expected to plummet to freezing in many areas. The cold air is expected to linger throughout the weekend, with many states experiencing chilly mornings and potentially even frost. The showers are expected to move across the eastern coast, reaching the Northern Territory and impacting the centre of the country.

A cold snap is sweeping across the country this weekend, with temperatures expected to plummet to freezing in many areas. The Bureau of Meteorology ( BOM ) has issued a warning for frost across the eastern half of the country, with Canberra forecast to reach a low of 0 degrees on Saturday.

The cold air is expected to linger throughout the weekend, with many states experiencing chilly mornings and potentially even frost. The northern half of Queensland is expected to experience wet weather throughout the weekend, with showers potentially extending into Monday. The showers are expected to move across the eastern coast, reaching the Northern Territory and impacting the centre of the country.

Sky News Weather meteorologist Marina Neuman explained that the cold air is moving across the entire eastern half of the country, despite the wind diminishing. She also noted that the widespread frost is expected across the interior of New South Wales and Queensland, as well as throughout Victoria. The BOM has forecast Melbourne to reach 16 degrees on Saturday, with a high chance of showers. Adelaide is also expected to experience a high of 19 degrees with showers possible.





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Australia Cold Snap Frost Showers Temperatures Weekend BOM Melbourne Adelaide

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