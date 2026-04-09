Fremantle Council Cracks Down on Illegal Tobacco and Vape Sales with New Law Proposals

Fremantle council proposes new laws to curb the rise of convenience stores selling illegal tobacco and vapes, addressing concerns about public safety and rising gang activity associated with the black market.

The city of Fremantle in Perth is taking action against the proliferation of convenience stores allegedly selling illegal tobacco and vapes. The Fremantle council has proposed significant changes to local planning laws in an effort to curb the rapid expansion of these establishments, which have reportedly doubled in number between November 2024 and August 2025.

The current situation sees numerous convenience stores operating in close proximity to each other, with many allegedly engaging in the sale of black market tobacco and vaping products. These illegal operations have prompted concerns regarding public safety, especially given reports of rising gang activity linked to the black market, including the potential for arson and other violent acts. The council's proposed amendments aim to make it more difficult for new convenience stores to open, and for the existing ones to continue selling illicit products. The council's planning director has also alleged that many stores are selling illegal products 'under the counter'. The proposed changes are designed to work in conjunction with the state government's new tobacco control laws, further amplifying the message against illegal tobacco and vape sales in the region. The council’s report highlights the growing concern over the trade, citing potential links to organized crime and the associated risks to the community.\The proposed changes to the local planning laws will significantly alter the process for opening new convenience stores. Under the new proposal, developers will be required to advertise their plans for public comment before seeking development approval from the council. This requirement aims to introduce greater transparency and accountability into the process, allowing residents and other stakeholders to voice their concerns. The council seeks to differentiate between established businesses such as delicatessens and the targeted convenience stores, which primarily sell items like energy drinks and confectionery alongside the illegal tobacco and vapes. The new laws are designed to target the stores focused on selling products that facilitate the trade of illegal substances. Before the proposal can come into effect, it must navigate a series of bureaucratic hurdles at the state level. First, it will be forwarded to the WA Planning Commission, which will then issue a recommendation to the Planning Minister, who will ultimately decide whether to permit the amendment to be advertised. Mayor Ben Lawver expresses hope that the process will be efficient, facilitated by the existing state government’s efforts to control tobacco use. Lawver said that residents have had enough of the current situation and the council is responding to the rising concerns from residents about the number of convenience stores. These stores are believed to mostly sell illegal products.\Fremantle is not alone in grappling with the problem of illegal tobacco sales. The issue of illegal tobacco is being offered for sale in convenience stores across Perth and elsewhere in Australia, as documented in the council's report. The rise of convenience stores selling illicit products has become a significant issue for public health and safety. The council's response signals a strong commitment to tackling the problem head-on and protecting the community from associated risks, including the rising gang activity. The council’s report emphasizes a particular concern due to rising gang activity around this market, and the possibility for arson or other such attacks occurring as part of one gang attacking another. The council is concerned that the stores are facilitating these issues within the city. The proposed changes are a key part of the city's strategy to crack down on the illegal trade and improve the quality of life for its residents. The council is hoping to shut down the ubiquitous nature of that trade. The mayor hopes changing the laws will be a straightforward process, as it was designed to work alongside the Cook government's new tobacco control laws. With a number of stores operating near each other, residents have had enough. The proposed changes are a testament to the Council’s commitment to addressing these issues and protecting the community





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Fremantle Illegal Tobacco Vapes Convenience Stores Council Laws

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