Fremantle Dockers Crush North Melbourne by 124 Points in Record Win

Fremantle kicked 19 consecutive goals to demolish North Melbourne by 124 points at Hands Oval, recording the biggest win in club history and their 12th straight victory.

Fremantle Dockers have kicked an extraordinary 19 consecutive goals to demolish North Melbourne by 124 points at Hands Oval in Bunbury on Saturday afternoon. After a relatively even first quarter, the Dockers put the foot down to absolutely obliterate the shellshocked Kangaroos and notch the biggest win in club history.

It was also their 12th-straight victory to leave them perfectly placed in top spot on the AFL ladder ahead of next week's bye. The final score read 25.10 (160) to 5.6 (36), a margin that not only broke Fremantle's previous club record but also equaled the seventh-heaviest loss in North Melbourne's history. Fremantle had winners all over the park.

Luke Jackson dominated the ruck and went forward to kick three goals, while Patrick Voss and Josh Treacy both kicked four each. Hayden Young marked his return to the team with two goals and 23 touches, while Murphy Reid, Neil Erasmus, Shai Bolton and Andrew Brayshaw were all prolific. The midfield completely controlled the stoppages, with the Dockers winning the clearances 45 to 22 and inside 50s 64 to 26.

Their defensive pressure was relentless, forcing turnovers and creating scoring opportunities at will. The Kangaroos simply had no answer to the speed and intensity of the Dockers. While Fremantle were ruthless, North Melbourne were toothless. The Roos incredibly managed just four behinds from the sixth minute in the second quarter until the end of the match.

North coach Alastair Clarkson expressed his disappointment after the game. The loss was the biggest of Clarkson's coaching career and a severe blow to the confidence built earlier in the season. Fox Footy analysts Brad Johnson and Ben Dixon criticized the performance, noting it would reopen old wounds for a club that has suffered many heavy defeats in recent years. The Kangaroos now have a bye to regroup, but the mental scars from this demolition may take time to heal





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AFL Fremantle Dockers North Melbourne Record Win Bunbury

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