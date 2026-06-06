Fremantle Dockers Crush North Melbourne with Record 124-Point Victory

Fremantle registered the biggest win in club history, demolishing North Melbourne 24.11 (155) to 4.7 (31) in Bunbury, with a dominant second-half performance.

Fremantle Dockers delivered a historic performance on Saturday afternoon, securing the largest victory in their club's history by defeating North Melbourne by 124 points in Bunbury.

The final score of 24.11 (155) to 4.7 (31) reflected a complete demolition, with the Dockers scoring the last 19 goals of the match. The win surpassed their previous best of 113 points against Greater Western Sydney in 2013. The match was played under sunny conditions in southern Western Australia, but the Kangaroos failed to kick a goal after the seven-minute mark of the second quarter.

From that point on, Fremantle dominated every facet of the game, showcasing a brand of football that has elevated them to premiership contenders. Fremantle's forward line proved unstoppable, with multiple threats including Treacy, Frederick, Amiss, and Voss causing constant headaches for North Melbourne's defense. By halftime, the Dockers had booted the last eight goals of the second term to establish a 54-point lead. Fox Footy analysts praised Fremantle's ball movement and attacking prowess.

David King noted that the team had gained 375 meters in the first half, well above their season average of 256, calling it a display of high damage and high power. He emphasized that this performance was what success looks like in the modern game, suggesting that if a team cannot replicate such dynamics, winning a flag is unlikely. Ben Dixon highlighted the quick give and the relentless pressure that left North Melbourne scrambling.

Even when Kangaroos coach Alastair Clarkson attempted to shut down Fremantle's run, the Dockers found alternate routes to cut through the opposition, with Dixon remarking that no matter how you play them, they are just too good. The defensive frailties of North Melbourne were exposed throughout the match. Commentators criticized the lack of communication and leadership, pointing to instances where players failed to coordinate effectively.

Caleb Daniel was singled out for not communicating while defending a goal, and a passage involving Parker and Simpkin saw two North players within five meters of each other fumble possession. The team's pressure, usually a reliable element, was absent, forcing poor pressing decisions as they retreated repeatedly. Fremantle's ability to transition quickly from turnovers created scoring opportunities, with all four of their first-quarter goals originating from North Melbourne giveaways.

The Dockers' recruiting success was also highlighted, with players like Luke Jackson and Shai Bolton acquired via trades, alongside contributions from other former players. The list building, despite losing stars like Nat Fyfe and Lachie Neale over the years, has positioned Fremantle as a potent force. This victory stands as a statement of their growth and ambition for the season ahead





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