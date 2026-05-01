Fremantle Overrun Bulldogs in Thrilling Second-Half Comeback

Fremantle secured their seventh consecutive win and moved to the top of the AFL ladder with a 12-point victory over the Western Bulldogs, fueled by a dominant second-half performance and key contributions from Shai Bolton, Luke Jackson, and Hayden Young.

Fremantle has emphatically demonstrated their premiership potential with a stunning second-half performance, overcoming a determined Western Bulldogs side at Marvel Stadium. The match was a captivating contest, initially characterized by intense, back-and-forth action.

Both teams engaged in a fierce struggle throughout the first half, exchanging goals and showcasing their respective strengths. However, the narrative dramatically shifted after the main break. Fremantle emerged from the halftime interval with renewed vigor and a clear tactical adjustment, unleashing a relentless offensive onslaught. They proceeded to dominate the second half, kicking an impressive ten goals to the Bulldogs’ three.

This surge was spearheaded by a brilliant individual performance from Hayden Young, who booted three crucial goals, contributing significantly to the Dockers’ momentum. The Western Bulldogs, despite facing a mounting deficit, refused to surrender. They displayed admirable resilience and fighting spirit, particularly in the final quarter. A spirited run of three consecutive goals in the fourth term brought them tantalizingly close, reducing Fremantle’s lead from a seemingly insurmountable 28 points to a mere five.

The tension in the stadium was palpable as the clock ticked down, and the Bulldogs threatened to snatch an unlikely victory. However, Fremantle’s Shai Bolton stepped up at the critical moment, delivering a decisive goal that extinguished the Bulldogs’ hopes and sealed the result. Bolton’s clutch performance proved to be the defining moment of the match, sending Fremantle supporters into raptures and leaving Bulldogs fans heartbroken.

The final scoreline reflected Fremantle’s dominance in the second half, with the Dockers prevailing 17.12 (114) to 15.12 (102), securing a hard-fought 12-point victory. This win marks Fremantle’s seventh consecutive triumph under the guidance of coach Justin Longmuir, propelling them to the top of the AFL ladder and solidifying their position as a genuine premiership contender. Fremantle’s slow start to the game was a cause for concern, as they conceded six goals in the opening quarter.

This prompted a stern and impactful address from coach Justin Longmuir at quarter time, which clearly ignited a fire within the team. The Dockers responded emphatically, transforming their performance and exhibiting a level of intensity and cohesion that was absent in the first term. The turnaround was particularly noticeable in the midfield, where star players such as Shai Bolton, Luke Jackson, and Hayden Young rose to the occasion.

Bolton’s outstanding performance included 30 disposals and one goal, while Jackson impressed with 18 touches, eight tackles, one goal, and an impressive 36 hit-outs. Young’s three goals from 20 disposals further highlighted his impact on the game. This collective effort from Fremantle’s key players proved to be the catalyst for their second-half resurgence, ultimately leading to a well-deserved victory.

The win not only extends Fremantle’s winning streak but also sends a strong message to the rest of the league about their capabilities and determination. It was a game of contrasting halves, showcasing the resilience and adaptability of both teams, but ultimately, Fremantle’s second-half dominance proved to be the deciding factor





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AFL Fremantle Dockers Western Bulldogs Australian Rules Football Shai Bolton Luke Jackson Hayden Young Justin Longmuir

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