French blood banks hacked, cooling systems targeted, supplies safe

Hackers targeted French blood banks, raising temperatures in cold storage, but supplies were saved. Similar attacks hit supermarkets across Europe, damaging food.

French authorities say a cyber attack targeting several blood bank s was contained before it could affect blood supplies. The attack hit three regional blood bank s in France overnight from Sunday into Monday, at the same time hackers tampered with refrigerators at stores in eight Europe an countries.

French Blood Establishment Describes Impact

The French Blood Establishment (EFS) said the incident impacted certain cold storage room monitoring and control systems. The EFS is France's public blood transfusion operator. It collects, tests, prepares and distributes products such as blood, plasma and platelets to more than 1,900 hospitals around the country. It supports more than a million patients a year.

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EFS spokesperson Charley Dubois said there was no effect on blood supplies. We have staff round the clock since blood can be needed at any time, she said. Dubois explained that workers were warned about the problems by alerts and moved the blood to other refrigerators that were not connected. Hackers had accessed control systems and boosted temperatures at three cold stores stocking vital blood products.

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Temperature and defrosting thresholds had been raised to very high levels. The EFS added that its alarm systems had allowed technicians to intervene before the products were compromised. Products stored in the affected rooms included plasma bags for transfusions and medicine manufacturing. These were moved to other sites.

Attackers Targeted Contractor Cold Stores

The EFS said it was not directly targeted, with the attacks hitting cold stores run by its contractors. France's national cybersecurity agency (ANSSI) and the health ministry had been alerted, and monitoring of all its equipment had been reinforced. The health ministry said in a statement that several regional facilities of the French Blood Establishment were affected by a cybersecurity incident. The situation was under control on Wednesday, local time, the ministry said.

Remote access to the affected refrigerators had been disabled. Investigations are underway into how the attack was carried out, what equipment may have been affected and when systems can safely return to service. The attack came as temperatures of refrigerators and freezers in supermarkets in almost a dozen European countries soared as high as 50C (122F). This caused millions of euros of food damage.

Wider European Supermarket Freezer Attacks

Retailers in Italy, Germany, Romania and the UK were targeted on Tuesday. Belgium, Estonia, Ireland, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Sweden were hit last month. In those attacks, hackers seized control of cooling units in as many as 700 supermarkets. The incidents have raised concerns in the European Union about previously unknown vulnerabilities in connected infrastructure.

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This comes amid growing security tensions since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. After Italy's government held emergency talks with intelligence officials on Tuesday, Thomas Regnier, an EU spokesperson, said the bloc's agencies were holding urgent discussions with national authorities to formulate a collective response. These are not isolated incidents and of course we have to be collectively resilient and prepared for such cyber incidents, Regnier said. He declined to name any potential culprits.

No Motive Known for Cyber Attacks

No motive for the attacks is known and no one has claimed responsibility. A growing range of devices, including commercial refrigeration systems, can be monitored and controlled remotely. Without patching to repair emerging vulnerabilities, internet-connected software can leave code open to hackers. A regional branch of France's Crédit Mutuel bank said on Wednesday it had been the victim of a cyber-attack.

Something similar may have happened in the US in early August, when a series of mysterious fridge malfunctions hit commissaries in at least six military bases. The Pentagon is investigating a suspected hack. The recent attacks echo an incident affecting dozens of supermarkets in France three weeks earlier.