French Cinema Warns of Far-Right Threat Following Campaign of Attacks on Film Industry Figures

The open letter, addressed to Libération, was signed by more than 600 cinema figures in France, expressing their concerns about the growing influence of the far right on cinema production and the risk of a fascist takeover of the collective imagination.

From left: Raymond Depardon, Juliette Binoche and Sepideh Farsi, who are among the signatories to the open letter warning of the threat to French cinema.

By leaving French cinema in the hands of a far-right owner, we risk not only the standardisation of films, but a fascist takeover of the collective imagination. Politicians on the left have attacked CNews for giving a platform to reactionary voices they say have aided the rise of the far right. More than 600 cinema figures have said the growing influence of the far right on French cinema production risks turning into a ‘fascist takeover of the collective imagination’





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