French prosecutors opened an attempted murder investigation after a Molotov cocktail struck a police officer during nationwide protests that drew an estimated 320,000 demonstrators and led to more than 770 arrests. Violence also erupted in Germany, Portugal, Albania and Switzerland.

French prosecutors have opened an investigation into the attempted murder of a police officer after a Molotov cocktail struck him during a charge against demonstrators in Paris.

The attack came at the end of a nationwide day of protests in France that drew an estimated 320,000 demonstrators, some wearing Halloween costumes. The Paris prosecutor's office said incendiary devices were thrown at a group of about 15 gendarmes and police officers. A formal investigation was opened for the attempted murder of persons vested with public authority. Injuries reportedly included second-degree burns, captured on mobile phone video shared on social media and broadcast on French television.

Also read Violence erupts at French demonstrations over cost of living and inequality

Interior Minister Describes Extraordinary Violence

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez described the level of violence as extraordinary. He noted that while many gatherings remained peaceful, specific groups of rioters arrived as rallies ended and targeted police with projectiles. In Paris, the police prefecture reported that several hundred rioters were directly involved in attacking security forces. The gendarme struck by the firebomb described severe burns and a sensation of stinging skin.

He also recounted a rain of projectiles thrown at his team. Investigators are working to identify those responsible, though no suspects have been taken into custody. More than 770 people were arrested across France during the weekend of protests. Violence erupted in Paris as well as Marseille, Grenoble, Bordeaux, Lyon and Toulouse on Saturday night.

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Masked and hooded rioters caused what Nunez called an extraordinary level of violence. About 70,000 police and gendarmes were deployed nationwide to ensure public safety and order. The level of physical violence and looting was significantly lower than on 17 October, when 2,600 people were arrested and as many as 3,000 shops were pillaged in one of the worst nights. This weekend, around 20 businesses were damaged, according to France's Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The organization expressed concern about the potential impact on retail activity ahead of the critical year-end holiday season. The protests originated from weeks of demonstrations by high school and university students demanding better learning conditions and addressing systemic inequality. Student leaders have announced that high school blockades will resume on Monday as students return from a two-week holiday, with more significant actions planned from Tuesday onwards.

President Emmanuel Macron has called for classes to resume calmly, asserting that young people have been heard by the government. He characterized the situation as smoke and mirrors, suggesting the protests are fueled by political maneuvering rather than genuine grievances. Proposed measures include replacing the university admissions platform and providing loans for school renovations. Critics, including Pierre Sourzat from the Lyceens student group, argue the measures fail to address root causes such as the shortage of places in higher education.

German Interior Minister Vows Accountability

They also cite the insufficiency of plans to reduce class sizes, which only apply to tenth-grade classes. In Germany, looters and rioters rampaged through Frankfurt, the country's financial hub, damaging stores and injuring more than 100 police officers. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the rioters and looters will be identified and held accountable. He singled out violent leftwing groups and troublemakers from the migrant community, adding that tough penalties must follow this breach of the peace.

Dobrindt told the tabloid newspaper Bild that deploying a heavy police presence across multiple locations had been effective. He said excesses of violence like those in Paris were prevented thanks to highly committed police forces. More than 100,000 protesters marched in over 30 German cities on Saturday to demand better education and lower living costs in protests led by the Gen Z regelt campaign.

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Hooded rioters damaged 17 Frankfurt shops, looting five of them, and threw missiles including petrol bombs, according to Roman Poseck, the state interior minister for Hesse. More than 100 of the 1,300 police officers deployed in the city were injured and 54 suspects, aged from 13 to 29, were arrested. Poseck said he was shocked by what he had seen, adding that things cannot go on like this.

Most of those arrested were German nationals, the minister said, adding that police estimated they had been confronted with between 1,000 and 1,500 violent troublemakers, predominantly from a migrant background. Violence also broke out Saturday night in Cologne, where police used water cannon to disperse the crowd, and in Berlin, where protesters attacked police with bottles and fireworks. Gen Z regelt posted a statement distancing itself from all violence.

In Portugal, riot police removed protesters by force from Rossio Square in Lisbon at about 4.30am on Sunday. Thousands of people angry at the housing crisis had marched through the city on Saturday and set up camp. The protesters want Portugal's minority centre-right government to withdraw a bill that makes evictions easier and ends rent caps on new leases. A smaller camp in Porto was also cleared by force.

Protests Erupt in Albania and Portugal

In Albania, masked protesters hurled stones and firebombs at police in the capital, Tirana, on the margins of a demonstration demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama over perceived corruption. Youths threw paving stones and firebombs at police and set fire to rubbish bins at the end of a largely peaceful protest. The interior ministry said on Friday that 350 people had been hurt in the protests, including 200 police, with 269 minors arrested.

In Switzerland, hundreds of protesters gathered in Zürich and Basel on Saturday night for unauthorised demonstrations, both of which ended in violence, under the slogan: We have had enough in Switzerland, too. In Zürich, police used water cannon, teargas and rubber bullets to disperse rioters attacking them with fireworks, bottles and stones, Swiss media reported. In Basel, police said about 150 people gathered in the city centre at around 9pm.

Shop windows were smashed, facades tagged with graffiti and bins and bikes set on fire, with incidents also reported in Geneva.