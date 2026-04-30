French Waitress in Melbourne Assaulted by Passerby, Blamed for Attack

A 19-year-old French waitress working in Melbourne was violently assaulted by a passerby during her shift on Anzac Day. The attacker blamed the victim for the incident, leaving the teenager traumatized and injured. The case has sparked outrage, with police investigating and the community rallying to support the young worker.

A young French waitress working in Melbourne was left traumatized after being violently assaulted by a passerby during her shift on Anzac Day . CCTV footage captured the shocking incident, showing the teenager carrying plates of food outside when the woman suddenly struck her, knocking the items to the ground and injuring the waitress’s mouth.

Anais Poupon, 19, who has been living in Australia for just six months, recounted the harrowing ordeal, revealing that the attacker blamed her for the assault, saying, 'It’s your fault,' before walking away. The incident left Poupon deeply upset and questioning why she was targeted, as she had simply been doing her job. Her mother, who is still in France, expressed deep concern for her daughter’s safety, though she felt helpless to intervene from abroad.

Poupon has since visited a dentist for treatment, initially fearing she might lose her teeth, but has since found some reassurance in the support she has received. Her employer, Josh, the owner of La Vallee cafe, described being 'disgusted' when he saw Poupon return to the cafe crying, bleeding, and covered in food. He praised a local dentist who offered to treat her injuries for free, calling the gesture 'amazing.

' Meanwhile, Victoria Police have confirmed that the investigation into the attack is ongoing, with detectives actively working to identify and locate the woman responsible. A crowdfunding campaign launched by a friend to support Poupon’s recovery has already raised over $2,400, highlighting the outpouring of community support. The cafe has also taken steps to help, releasing the CCTV footage on Instagram and urging the public to assist in identifying the assailant.

Poupon, who had been struggling to find work before securing her job at the cafe, expressed gratitude for the kindness shown to her, though she admitted the incident had left her shaken. The case has sparked outrage and concern, with many questioning how such a violent act could occur in broad daylight against a young worker simply doing her job





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