Parramatta Eels Allow Josh Addo-Carr to Leave Immediately After Contract Decision

Parramatta will not stand in the way of Josh Addo-Carr leaving immediately after telling the premiership-winning winger he will not be re-signed beyond next year. The decision clears the way for the 31-year-old to explore opportunities elsewhere.

Parramatta will not stand in the way of Josh Addo-Carr leaving immediately after telling the premiership-winning winger he will not be re-signed beyond next year.

The Eels confirmed the decision in a statement on Wednesday, clearing the way for the 31-year-old to explore opportunities elsewhere. Addo-Carr met with Eels officials, including coach Jason Ryles, on Wednesday to discuss his future after he produced a false-positive result for cocaine at a random police roadside test in September.

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Eels Decision On Addo Carr Future

However, Addo-Carr's management was told he will not be offered a new contract for 2027, prompting his agent to request permission to scout alternate options. The parties agreed Parramatta would not stand in Addo-Carr's way of an immediate exit if he could secure a long-term deal with a rival. Addo-Carr has the option of seeing out the final year of his Eels deal next season, but his future had been clouded after the false-positive roadside drug test.

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In a statement, the Eels said: The Parramatta Eels would like to provide an update regarding Josh Addo-Carr following a driving incident in September. The club said that after reviewing all relevant information, including the negative result of the B sample, it had cleared Josh in relation to the issues raised following the incident. The NRL has also confirmed it will not be taking any further action, and the club now considers the matter closed.

Separately, the club has informed Josh and his management that it will not be seeking to extend his current contract beyond the end of the 2027 season. Following these discussions, Josh and the club have mutually agreed that it is in his best interests to immediately explore opportunities elsewhere to give Josh the best opportunity to secure his future. The club will continue to support Josh as he considers his next opportunity.

Addo Carr Career And Market Outlook

The 31-year-old will resume his career after a second oral fluid sample came back negative. He had previously been sacked by Canterbury over a positive roadside drugs test, but the NRL integrity unit cleared him to play after the most recent incident. Regardless, the former Storm star has paid a high price. It has cost him a chance to be considered for Kangaroos World Cup selection.

It remains to be seen what appetite there is on the open market for Addo-Carr. He has scored 167 tries from 224 NRL games and could add to that tally when the Eels play their 2027 season-opening game against the Titans in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. The Eels are planning for the future. They are close to securing Knights winger James Schiller for 2027, while Jack Bostock and Bradman Best are targets for 2028.