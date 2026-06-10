Fresh Charges Laid in Bondi Beach Chanukah Shooting Case Involving Naveed Akram

Naveed Akram, accused of the Bondi Beach Chanukah massacre, faces 19 additional charges including attempted murder and firearm offenses, bringing the total to 78. Prosecutors review 230,000 CCTV images as defense prepares for massive evidence disclosure.

The case against Naveed Akram , the man accused of carrying out a mass shooting at a Chanukah celebration in Sydney, has expanded significantly with the filing of 19 additional charges.

These new charges bring the total number of offences Akram faces to 78. The incident occurred on December 14 at the Bondi Beach event, Chanukah By The Sea, in Sydney's eastern suburbs. The fresh charges include 10 counts of shooting with intent to murder, three counts of causing wounding with intent to murder, and six counts of discharging a firearm with intent to resist arrest.

These additions detail alleged actions during the attack that resulted in multiple casualties beyond the initial counts. The Downing Centre Local Court heard that the Commonwealth Director prosecuting the matter requested an adjournment to allow time to serve a substantial brief of evidence, scheduled for August. The prosecutor stated that preparations for a charge certificate were progressing steadily but noted the immense volume of material still under review.

She highlighted that investigators are examining approximately 230,000 images from closed-circuit television footage from numerous devices linked to other individuals connected to the accused, and that translation of some materials is required. To protect the identities of victims referenced in the new court attendance notices, an interim non-publication order was granted.

The court also received information that the joint counter-terrorism team is preparing an updated set of facts, although the Commonwealth legal team has not yet had an opportunity to review that submission. Defense counsel Leonie Gittani, speaking outside court, characterized the laying of further charges as expected.

She explained that the legal process must now proceed with the service of the comprehensive brief before any pleas can be entered, emphasizing that there remains a considerable distance to go in the proceedings. When questioned about the prosecution's disclosure of 230,000 files, Ms. Gittani acknowledged the defense faces a monumental task, describing the volume as unprecedented and confirming a significant amount of evidence remains to be analyzed.

Akram's father, Sajid Akram, aged 50, was fatally shot by police during the attack, which authorities allege was ideologically motivated by the Islamic State. Naveed Akram himself was shot in the abdomen during the incident, required hospital treatment, and was subsequently charged. He continues to be held on remand at the Goulburn Supermax prison, a high-security facility.

This case continues to evolve as forensic and investigative efforts progress, with the volume of digital evidence underscoring the complexity of the prosecution's preparation





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Bondi Shooting Naveed Akram Terrorism Charges Chanukah By The Sea Sydney Attack ISIS Court Proceeding Attempted Murder Firearm Offenses Goulburn Supermax

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