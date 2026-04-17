Friday Night Footy Delivers Double Header: Cats Host Bulldogs, Swans Face Giants

Round six of the AFL kicks off with two blockbuster Friday night fixtures: Geelong Cats vs. Western Bulldogs and Sydney Swans vs. GWS Giants. Mark Blicavs to celebrate his 300th game for the Cats.

AFL action is set for a thrilling Friday night double-header, with two highly anticipated matches gracing the fixture. Kicking off the evening is a clash between the Geelong Cats and the Western Bulldogs at Kardinia Park (GMHBA Stadium) at 7:20 PM AEST. Following this, the SCG will host the fierce rivalry known as the Battle of the Bridge, featuring the Sydney Swans against the GWS Giants. Experts will be on hand at both venues to provide in-depth analysis and live, blow-by-blow coverage of all the major talking points as the games unfold. This round, round six, is shaping up to be one of the most exciting of the season on paper.

Team selections have been finalised with no late changes for the Geelong Cats and Western Bulldogs. Ed Richards is confirmed to play for the Bulldogs, dispelling earlier speculation about a potential withdrawal. Bradley Close, named as an emergency for the Cats and not featuring in the VFL curtain-raiser, will not be a last-minute inclusion. In other team news, the ladder-leading Sydney Swans have made just one alteration to their lineup, with Angus Sheldrick replacing veteran defender Dane Rampe. The Greater Western Sydney Giants, following a strong performance at Gather Round, have brought in three players: Harry Rowston, Toby McMullin, and Leek Aleer. Exiting the team are Brent Daniels (managed), Aaron Cadman, and Stephen Coniglio (both injured). Notably, the Giants now boast three players named Toby in their squad: Greene, Bedford, and McMullin, a potentially historic team selection. While late changes are still possible, anticipation is building for the Geelong versus Bulldogs fixture.

Both the Cats and Bulldogs have made three personnel adjustments this week. Geelong welcomes back Mark Blicavs for his 300th game, alongside skipper Patrick Dangerfield and Jack Martin. Omitted from the team are Mark O’Connor (suspended), Gryan Miers (injured), and goal sneak Bradley Close (managed). The Western Bulldogs see the return of the tenacious midfielder Tom Liberatore. Young defender Lachie Jaques, a Geelong native, also makes a comeback. Jaques, who was instrumental in the Bulldogs' opening four wins before missing last week's loss to Hawthorn, is expected to have significant crowd support. First-year player Will Lewis, a tall forward, is the other inclusion for the Bulldogs. Connor Budarick and Harvey Gallagher are sidelined due to injury, and Josh Dolan has been omitted. The upcoming game in Geelong is expected to be played in chilly conditions with a possibility of showers, though the day has remained dry, presenting good footballing weather. A substantial crowd is anticipated, given the Bulldogs' current strong form, despite their recent loss to Hawthorn.

This match marks a significant milestone for Geelong, with Mark Blicavs set to play his 300th game, joining an elite group of eight Cats to achieve this feat. Only John Newman and Ian Nankervis have not been teammates of Blicavs among the seven players who have played more games for the club. His previous milestone game, his 250th, was also against the Western Bulldogs in Adelaide during Gather Round in 2024. Originally scheduled to play his 300th game in Adelaide last week during Gather Round, the decision was made to rest him, leading to the milestone now being celebrated against the Bulldogs. The Duke of Sussex was recently pictured meeting Bulldogs players Tom Liberatore, Matthew Kennedy, and Adam Treloar during a training session on Wednesday. Previews of the upcoming round six games are available, with Danny Russell joining a regular tipster for a discussion on the fixtures





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AFL Geelong Cats Western Bulldogs Sydney Swans GWS Giants

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