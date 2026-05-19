Fridays Riverside Downs, Iconic Brisbane Party Venue to Close After 4 Decades

Fridays Riverside, a long-running and iconic party venue in Brisbane, is about to close after more than four decades of festivities. Former patrons express nostalgia and reminisce about their experiences at the riverfront venue, which became a favorite for office workers, students, and tourists as Brisbane's nightlife scene evolved.

Fridays Riverside, long regarded as one of Brisbane's most iconic nightlife destinations, is pouring its final drinks after more than four decades of celebrations. Revellers reminisce about cheap cocktails, Riverfire parties, and late nights on the dance floor.

Another associate remembers the venue's reputation as a rite of passage for young Brisbane partygoers in the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s. Located beneath Brisbane's Riverside Centre, with its riverfront views, Fridays Riverside became synonymous with the city's nightlife and survived floods, changing trends, and the COVID pandemic





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Brisbane Nightlife Party Venues Revival Of Nightlife In Brisbane Riverfront Parties Iconic Venue Closure

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