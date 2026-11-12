Jonathan Ross condemns David Walliams allegations as Dymocks and ABC pull his work

Jonathan Ross says he is horrified by sexual misconduct allegations against David Walliams, as Dymocks, ABC, Seven and Stan remove his books and shows.

Jonathan Ross has distanced himself from David Walliams and said he is horrified by sexual misconduct allegations that surfaced this week, just days after Russell Brand's rape conviction.

In a statement to The Guardian, Ross said: I am as horrified by the revelations about David Walliams and the crimes of Russell Brand as the rest of the nation. Ross has faced criticism over a joke he made at the 2004 British Comedy Awards about Walliams going home with a 15-year-old. He said the joke was submitted by the Comedy Awards scriptwriting team and he believed the punchline referred to Walliams publicly dating younger women, exaggerated for comic effect.

Also read David Walliams Injunction Rejected by High Court Over Suicide Risk Claims

Ross said he would have refused to perform it and ended his relationship with Walliams had he any reason to suspect it referred to actual events. Hours after the allegations emerged, the ABC, Seven Network and Australian streamer Stan scrubbed the 55-year-old Order of the British Empire recipient's shows from their platforms.

Australian bookshop chain Dymocks' chief executive David Allen confirmed that on Wednesday all stores were told to immediately stop sales of, and remove from shelves, all of Walliams' books and any related merchandise. The allegations were initially blocked from publication after Walliams sought a suppression order in the British high court. His lawyers argued that making the allegations public could lead to Walliams taking his own life.

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The suppression order was denied, and Walliams has rejected allegations of any wrongdoing via his lawyers since the story was published. The London-born comedian came to fame in the early 2000s as a co-creator and star of the BBC sketch comedy show Little Britain, with Matt Lucas. The show was a hit in Australia and the UK, earning multiple BAFTA Awards. Walliams and Lucas later partnered again for another BBC show, the airport comedy Come Fly with Me.

Walliams was a judge on Britain's Got Talent and more than 50 million copies of his novels have been sold worldwide. The BBC adapted several of his novels into comedy dramas and touring theatre productions. In 2006, Walliams was voted Britain's most inspiring public figure at the Pride of Britain awards, and in 2017 he received an Order of the British Empire for services to charity and the arts.

Walliams Allegations Detail Young Women Accounts

A number of women have detailed their experiences of being allegedly groomed or experiencing inappropriate behaviour from Walliams dating back to 2003. In The Guardian's report, a woman named Alex recalls meeting Walliams when she was 15 years old and he was 32. As an aspiring comedian, she gave him some of her work for advice.

He called her and the pair were in contact for about two years before they began allegedly having sex, by which time Alex was 17. Diary notes of the time Walliams began contacting Alex show the teenager elated by the fact she was talking to him. Alex also alleges that Walliams told her how to pose in explicit images while she was underage.

The comedian's lawyers say he understood her to be 18 when they began having sexual contact, and that he does not recall or believe he asked Alex to send him sexual pictures of herself. Walliams' lawyers also say Alex's allegations that he groomed her are false and caused him significant distress. Alex told The Guardian: I hate him. My body reacts when I think about it.

Alleged Victims Describe Trauma And Uncomfortable Contact

It's like a trauma response. I never said no … but I felt unable to say anything or have any control in that situation once I was with him. Another woman, Jade, told The Guardian she also met Walliams when she was 15, in 2007. He was 36.

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Weeks after he first made contact via social media, he allegedly invited her to his house and initiated sexual contact. She had previously told Walliams she was a victim of sexual abuse. Jade said: I wasn't ready for sex. I didn't want to do that with him or with anyone.

I was very uncomfortable with my own body as well. And I didn't - I didn't want to be touched in that way at all. I mean, I was only a 15-year-old. Lawyers for Walliams say he denies he had any sexual contact with Jade.

Little Britain Australia Tour Stage Incident Described

The report also described an incident during a Little Britain tour in Australia. As washed-up TV presenter Des Kaye, Walliams pulled a 16-year-old boy on to the stage and proceeded to kiss him on the lips and pull down his trousers and underwear. The developments come almost a year after Walliams was dropped by his publisher HarperCollins and the literary agency Independent Talent Group following a report.

British author Chloe Combi said she began hearing concerning rumours about Walliams's behaviour in the publishing industry more than a decade ago and was warned off inviting him to do school appearances. Walliams' publisher HarperCollins dropped the bestselling author last year and in September this year announced it was no longer publishing his extensive back catalogue.

Russell Brand was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison this week, while David Walliams was identified as the star at the centre of a sexual misconduct investigation. Walliams' lawyers applied for the suppression order arguing that publication of the investigation carried serious risk of the comedian committing suicide. His barrister, Sara Mansoori KC, said Walliams first attempted suicide in May after he had been contacted about the allegations, and then again in July.

Court Rejects Suppression Order Suicide Risk Argument

The Guardian and ITV said their report, which included 30 sources with first-hand accounts, contained allegations sufficiently serious to justify a criminal investigation. The media outlets' barrister, Gavin Millar KC, argued that the European Court of Human Rights had never recognised a court's duty to protect a claimant from self-harm risk by preventing a media organisation from publishing a story. He argued state agencies such as the NHS had a duty to protect Walliams.

The judge, Justice Nicklin, ruled that while the risk of Walliams attempting to take his own life was genuine, grave and closely connected to the court's decision and any subsequent publication, it was necessary but not sufficient and refused to grant the injunction.