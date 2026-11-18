The ARIAs returned with a red carpet mixing minimal maroon, nude illusion bejewelled gowns and DIY denim. Genesis Owusu leads nominations with eight, tied with Tame Impala.

The ARIAs, Australia's music industry night of nights, returned with a red carpet as motley as the genres its musical guests represent. From Mel C (also known as Sporty Spice) in a minimal maroon two-piece set to Australian icon Nikki Webster in a nude illusion bejewelled gown, no two guests seemed dressed for the same event.

Yellow Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins wore a punky, DIY denim set. But that is what makes the ARIAs so fun. London-born, Sydney-raised singer Ruel looked princely in a fringed jumper, white button up and draped wide-leg trousers, all tied together with a satin cummerbund. It was an unexpected but smart combination, dispelling any tired assumptions that red carpet menswear is boring and that black and brown cannot work together.

Also read ARIAs red carpet: Sparkles, spikes and really big collars

Ruel And Dee Salmin Spotlighted

The ARIAs are not the only thing the 24-year-old has on tonight. Ruel will be dashing off to After Pay Arena, where he will open for American star. Writer and Triple J host Dee Salmin consistently pulls through on the red carpet with contemporary but classic looks. This acid yellow gown, rendered in luxury velvet and sporting mesh cutouts and a black bra, feels elegant with a playful edge, striking the perfect balance for the ARIAs.

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The butter yellow tie worn by AFL player partner Darcy Moore is a gentle way to tie the couple's looks together. Ghanaian-Australian musician Genesis Owusu has knocked it out of the park, no surprises here, with tonight's look. He wore a monochromatic black suit paired with silver jewellery and hand woven Ghanaian textile, adding a refreshing burst of colour on the red carpet. His latest album, REDSTAR WU & THE WORLDWIDE SCOURGE, debuted at number three on the ARIA charts.

It has earned him eight nominations tonight, tied only with Tame Impala for the artist up for the most gongs this year. It can be hard to strike the right balance with a co-ordinated look, but this red toned ensemble worn by Melbourne girl group Blusher is light on the cheese. Members Jade Ingvarson-Favretto, Miranda Ward and Lauren Coutts went for a romantic, gothic theme with a hint of punk.

Becca Hatch And Blusher Fashion

They were clad in black and blood-red sculpted leather, styled cleverly with printed and textured accessories. Australian singer-songwriter Becca Hatch looked radiant in this sweeping, halterneck gown. The opalescent strips of fringe cascading down the dress catch the light in the best way, shimmering and rustling as she glides down the red carpet. She styled the look with simple shell accessories, a nod to her Samoan heritage.

The Wiggles were represented by Tsehay Hawkins, Lucia Field, Evie Ferris, Simon Pryce, Dominic Field, John Pearce, Caterina Mete and Lachlan Gillespie. Their mix of playful and punk-inspired outfits added to the night's varied fashion landscape. The event celebrated both established and emerging Australian music talent, with the red carpet reflecting the diverse styles of the industry.