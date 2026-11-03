Vintage watch auction: Patek Nautilus sells for $95,000 as Rolex hits $1m

A Patek Philippe Nautilus estimated at $65,000 to $85,000 sold for $95,000 at Leonard Joel, while a Rolex Pulsometer fetched $1 million in Geneva six years ago and is now worth 30 per cent more.

A vintage Patek Philippe Nautilus estimated at between $65,000 and $85,000 has sold for $95,000 plus buyer's premium at a recent Leonard Joel timepieces auction in Melbourne.

The ribbed champagne-toned Nautilus, circa 1996, was also produced in stainless steel. Patricia Kontos, from Leonard Joel's Fine Jewels and Timepieces, said the price difference between the gold and stainless steel versions is nominal. She said the gold one is generally worn for more special occasions and the stainless steel version more for every day. Kontos has worked at Sotheby's and Christie's over her 30-year career.

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Patricia Kontos Vintage Watch Expert

Her focus is directed to vintage watches from the mid-20th century to the early naughties. Six years ago, Kontos was a catalyst in the purchase of a Rolex Pulsometer knocked down under the hammer for a client in Geneva, Switzerland, for $1 million. Kontos estimates the same watch would be worth 30 per cent more if sold today. Patek Philippe, Rolex, Audemars Piguet and Vacheron Constantin are names that come with cache and value well into the thousands.

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Those who collect vintage watches are a secret society, trading them behind closed doors or following them on the secondary market. When one comes up for sale, it is not dissimilar to a flock of seagulls fighting over a hot chip. Some keep their watches in bank safes, others proudly display them in glass-topped cabinets in their dressing rooms. They are a joy to look at as much as to wear.

Other standouts in the recent timepieces auction included Cartier, with a number of the Cartier Tank watches being strong performers. One priced between $4,000 and $6,000 sold well above reserve at $17,000 plus buyer's premium, an additional 25 per cent. Another watch, a Cartier Tank Solo from the early naughties, had an estimate of between $2,800 and $4,800. It sold for $8,500 plus buyer's premium.

Expert Advice On Vintage Watch Selection

Kontos said those venturing into the world of vintage watches should look at watches from the 1950s and 1960s, particularly Chronograph watches from Amega, Rolex, Longines or Tissot, selling on the secondary market for upwards of $2,000. She recommends a manual winding mechanism rather than quartz, which is battery operated. Importantly, she suggests looking at a watch that holds appeal, whether for its aesthetic, its function or both.

Chris La Galle owns The Watch Gallery in Little Collins Street, Melbourne, and has been selling vintage watches for 22 years. For those starting a collection, he suggests watches such as Longines from the 1960s. One of these recently sold for $1,295 including GST. La Galle said it was a simple winding watch but, along with an Omega from the same period, these are a good starting point.

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Chris La Galle Watch Market Insights

Many entry point vintage watches are generally north of $2,000. He also sees the cyclical nature of vintage watches and notes that people should not expect a sudden windfall. La Galle said buyers should factor in the cost of servicing and need to be prepared to lose if there is a sudden rush for new models. He also compared buying watches to buying shares.

You need to be prepared to lose at times, La Galle said. With the opening of the new Patek Philippe boutique in Collins Street, Melbourne, formerly a flagship store for fashion designer Paul Smith, there may be a slight dent in price for vintage watches, at least on the local scene.