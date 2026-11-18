The latest Grand Theft Auto instalment has become a global cultural event, capping nearly thirty years of technological leaps from 2D pixels to cinematic open worlds.

The latest instalment in Rockstar North's mega-popular video game franchise is stopping the world in its tracks, making other cultural phenomenons like The Odyssey seem tame by comparison.

Fans have reportedly taken time off work to play the new game. This level of cultural saturation did not happen overnight. It took nearly three decades, eight standalone games and an immense number of technological advances for the GTA franchise to become the behemoth it is today. From pixel-mania to cinematic masterpieces, the series has a colourful and controversial history.

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GTA 1 was groundbreaking. Not only did it help introduce free-form missions and open-world designs, but it also mastered offbeat humour, gratuitous violence and general urban chaos. In hindsight, however, it looks more like an ancient artefact than a cutting-edge game. GTA 1 adopted a 2D bird's-eye view, displaying the character's crimes across the fictional cities of Liberty City, San Andreas and Vice City from above.

Players needed to earn a certain amount of money in each level by completing criminal tasks delivered via payphones before driving to an exit marker to advance to the next stage. Rather than the sprawling, cinematic open-worlds we know today, the first instalment was more akin to an arcade game or racing title, just with more hit-and-runs. Its use of 2D geometric shapes resulted in a Minecraft-esque world where everything, even the bushes, were square and highly pixelated.

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How A Watch Factory Created The Franchise

What does GTA have to do with watches? Gamers technically have a watch factory to thank for GTA's creation. In 1987, Scottish entrepreneur David Jones was made redundant from a Timex watch factory in Dundee. Using his severance package, he bought an Amiga 1000 computer, which he then used to try his hand at video game development.

Jones originally worked on Race 'n' Chase, an open-world game where police chase criminals. However, realising that the criminals' activities were more enticing, the studio decided to flip the script, shifting focus to the criminals, and published it under BMG Interactive. The first GTA was thus born in 1997. Much of the first game's aesthetic carried through to the second, which fell under the wing of Rockstar Games, a Take-Two Interactive subsidiary.

This included the top-down perspective and 2D pixelated concrete jungle. However, GTA 2, released in 1999, developed noon and dusk modes, the latter of which delivered slightly improved graphics. Suddenly, you could actually make out the heads of characters and details on cars. It also introduced rival syndicates, which complicated players' interactions with different gangs.

The Shift To 3D Graphics And Cinematic Play

And while it was painfully easy to die in GTA 2, it set the stage for bigger things. GTA III introduced 3D graphics. The game began to feel more like a cinematic experience, showing layered narratives, cutscenes and gameplay in third-person perspective. Players embodied Claude, a silent criminal who embeds himself in ruthless crime syndicates to exact revenge on his ex-girlfriend, who betrayed him during a bank heist.

The franchise was so popular at this point that celebrities such as Michael Madsen and Kyle MacLachlan joined the voice cast, further adding to its cinematic appeal. This was also the first iteration in which gamers could follow a map radar and fly a plane. The graphics were still far from today's standards, however. The characters' proportions were way off, displaying tiny heads on giraffe-like necks and freakishly broad shoulders.

Their fingers never separated, as if they were wearing pantyhose over their hands. Characters' dialogue also didn't sync up with their mouth movements, making for a clunky experience. Australia's Office of Film & Literature Classification deemed the game too sexually explicit for sale thanks to its implied violence against sex workers. It was refused classification, which effectively made it illegal to sell or distribute down under.

Rockstar Games released an edited version in 2002, securing an MA15+ rating in Australia, as there was no R18+ rating at the time. Meanwhile, artist Stephen Bliss was designing the original game cover released in Europe.

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However, following 9/11, Rockstar Games asked Bliss to design a less violent cover for the American release. Instead of designing an entirely new cover, Bliss arranged some of his existing designs into panels, similar to comic-book layouts. The studio liked the new design so much that it inspired every following iteration.

The Iconic Comic Book Cover Art Style

The style has become synonymous with GTA, so much so that Bliss is still asked to sign the covers of GTA V. GTA: Vice City, released in 2002, drew inspiration from Miami Vice. The tiny heads on bizarrely long necks, however, remained. The characters may not have been awe-inspiring, but the landscapes were - palm trees, neon lights and retro diners all rendered in beautiful detail.

Players embodied mobster Tommy Vercetti, who must track down those who ambushed him in an earlier drug deal gone wrong, and build his own criminal empire. Voiced by Ray Liotta, Vercetti was the game's first-ever speaking protagonist. The soundtrack was also one of the most iconic in the franchise, including songs from INXS and Mötley Crüe. Players could finally jump out of moving cars, shoot out tires and even change their character's clothes.

GTA: San Andreas, released in 2004, transported gamers to 1992 San Andreas, a far larger world-map that fictionalised California and Nevada. Given the wider scope for travel, Rockstar introduced trains and planes, as well as bicycles, and for the first time players could swim, as falling into water in previous games meant death. San Andreas followed former gang member CJ who returned to the city following his mother's death.

San Andreas Expanded Role Playing Mechanics

There, he's blackmailed by shifty cops and betrayed by his friends, sending him on a mission to reclaim his family's gang territory. Players suddenly had to take care of their character's bodies. Deep role-playing mechanics meant characters could lose or gain weight based on what they ate and how often they exercised. The Hot Coffee debacle rocked San Andreas.

Although Rockstar Games initially blamed hackers for creating the explicit content, investigations proved the developers had simply disabled the files rather than deleting them before releasing the game to the public. As a result, the game's Mature rating was reclassified as Adults Only, forcing major retailers to pull it from shelves, including in Australia. This triggered massive product recalls, federal investigations and more than $US20 million in financial losses and legal settlements for publisher Take-Two Interactive.

Despite these controversies, the franchise continued to evolve, with each new game pushing technological boundaries and cementing GTA as a cultural phenomenon.