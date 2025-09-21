From Army to Air: How Corey Tomlins Turned Juggling into a Career

Corey Tomlins traded his army career for a juggling life, and is now preparing to perform at the 2025 Melbourne Juggling Convention.

Corey Tomlins, in his early 40s, defied conventional career paths by transitioning from a stable army job to a full-time juggling career over the past two years. This unconventional choice has proven successful, with Tomlins performing at prestigious events like the Australian Open tennis and various locations across Australia. His journey highlights the possibility of pursuing a passion as a viable profession, a testament to his dedication and skill.

Tomlins's experience underscores the transformative power of embracing personal interests, demonstrating that a career can evolve from a simple hobby into a thriving livelihood. His success also exemplifies the potential for creative expression and the courage to step away from traditional career molds, ultimately finding fulfillment in an unexpected field. The upcoming Melbourne Juggling Convention in 2025, where he will be a performer, represents a significant milestone in his journey, a platform to showcase his talent among his peers, and an opportunity to further establish himself within the juggling community.\Tomlins's path to professional juggling began after a pivotal moment of inspiration. During his time in the army, stationed at Puckapunyal, he witnessed street performers in Melbourne, specifically seeing a juggler perform a backflip while juggling. This sparked his curiosity and led him to buy juggling balls and practice in his free time. Starting as a hobby, juggling gradually transformed into a passion, fueled by his enjoyment and the encouragement of friends. After gaining experience busking and performing at smaller venues like Melbourne's Speakeasy Theatre, Tomlins made the life-altering decision to leave the army and fully dedicate himself to juggling. This move was not without its challenges, as he acknowledged the intensive preparation and effort required to create shows, which includes weeks of preparation, music selection, costume design, and rigorous rehearsals. This dedication reflects his commitment to perfecting his craft, showcasing a blend of artistry and technical skill. Tomlins’s transition from a structured military career to the unpredictable world of performing arts required significant courage, a testament to his determination to pursue his true passion and live a life free from regret.\The Melbourne Juggling Convention, a four-day event attracting top jugglers from Australia and abroad, represents a significant opportunity for Tomlins. While the convention primarily caters to practitioners, Tomlins will perform in the public show at Circus Nexus in Preston on Friday at 7:30 pm, providing a platform for him to share his art with a wider audience. His performance at the convention will be a highlight, offering him the chance to network, learn from other jugglers, and further establish himself within the juggling community. Tomlins's journey serves as an inspiration, demonstrating the potential for individuals to transform their hobbies into fulfilling careers, even in fields that are considered unconventional. His commitment to continuous improvement is evident in his meticulous approach to creating and refining his shows. Tomlins’s story reflects the pursuit of passion, the courage to deviate from traditional career paths, and the rewards that come with taking a leap of faith towards one’s dreams. He continues to explore new props and show elements to elevate his performances and connect with audiences on a deeper level, displaying his constant efforts for self-improvement. His story is a good reminder that there's more than one way of making a living





